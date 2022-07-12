US officials are working on a plan to allow second Covid-19 reminders for all adults





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration makes it a high priority, the official said.

Second boosters have been allowed for adults 50 and older, as well as some people with weakened immune systems, since the end of March. But young adults are only eligible for a single booster shot, which was authorized in November. Federal agencies are looking to move quickly to allow a second booster for all adults, the source said. Some experts fear that immunity in young adults will decline as Covid-19 cases rise with the predominance of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant. Reinfections are more likely with BA.5 than with any previous variants due to immune evasion characteristics, Dr. Eric Topol, cardiologist and professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, said Monday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants constitute more than 70% of new infections in the country. But while these subvariants may partially escape the immunity produced by the vaccine and by prior infection, vaccination still likely protects against serious disease.

It remains unclear how many American adults would receive a second booster dose if it were allowed. As of Thursday, about half of Americans 18 and older who were eligible for a first booster had gotten it, according to the CDC. Just over a quarter of eligible adults aged 50 and over received a second booster.

A study published in May found that a fourth dose of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech provides a “substantial” boost in immunity at similar or even better levels than a third dose. The study, which was published in the medical journal The Lancet and included participants with a median age of 70.1, also showed that some people who had higher antibody levels before the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine only had a “limited” recall.

Those with a history of Covid-19 infection had a similarly limited response. The authors say this suggests there may be a ceiling or peak response that can come with a fourth dose of vaccine.

Two previous studies in Israel, conducted among participants aged 60 or over, showed that hospitalization and death rates from Covid-19 could be reduced with a fourth dose of vaccine given at least four months after the third. dose. The reduction in hospitalizations and deaths persisted over time with this fourth vaccine.

