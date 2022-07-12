UK Weather: Amber warning for heatwave extended until next week | UK weather





The Bureau of Meteorology has extended the extreme heat warning until Sunday and Monday when temperatures are expected to reach above 35C (95F) in southeast England as a low-pressure hospital has declared a major accident.

The yellow alert comes this week as extremely high temperatures in Spain and France are expected to push Britain northward. Temperatures in central Spain reached 43C on Monday and are expected to rise further.

On Tuesday, the Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust declared a major accident, citing pressure, including the added burden of prolonged high temperatures.

The heat and the re-spread of COVID-19 have moved ambulance services in all 10 NHS areas of the UK to high alert. The Southeast Coast Ambulance Service said hot weather was a major cause of continued pressure on our services and the wider area. [NHS] The London Ambulance Service also cited this as a factor underlying continued demand for 999 and 111 services.

A senior ambulance service leader in northern England told the Health Service Journal that patients had to fight extremely hot temperatures while waiting behind an ambulance outside the hospital to be handed over to A&E staff. The Ambulance Trust is gearing up for even stronger demand going forward as temperatures rise.

A heat wave can disrupt schools when classroom temperatures get too high. The national education union said in a safety briefing it could consider closing unacceptably hot classrooms and teaching classes elsewhere or even sending students home.

Heat waves can also cause additional transportation disruptions. Network Rail said it has introduced temporary speed limits during the hottest hours in parts of its network, including Essex, to keep trains running and to mitigate the effects of rails expanding due to heat that can cause buckling. . Local authorities, including Hampshire and Lincolnshire county councils, plan to sand the melted roads to absorb excess bitumen.

Weather service forecasters said some models predicted highs above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK over the weekend and beyond, but that’s a low probability. Mid-30s or higher temperatures seem higher, they said. The highest recorded temperature in the UK was 38.7 degrees Celsius at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens in July 2019.

Downing Street said on Tuesday that plans are underway within the NHS, across local councils and transit networks.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said it was continuing to monitor the consequences of the heat wave. Significant work is being done across governments to care for those most vulnerable to high temperatures.

Swindon households reported that smoke spread from a large fire on the Salisbury Plains, possibly triggered by military exercises. Dorset and Wiltshire fire departments have advised residents to close their windows. Several fires, which started on Monday, were being extinguished by the Army because they were at a military training ground where there was a risk of unexploded ordnance.

A defense ministry spokeswoman said civilian firefighters were prepared to prepare for the spread of the fire.

Fire officials are urging the public to reduce the risk of fires in dry bushes, such as not throwing cigarette butts or throwing away glass bottles that can amplify the sun’s rays.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 3 heat health warning for eastern and southeast England and a level 2 health warning for the rest of the country.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Director of Extreme Situation and Health Protection, said: If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbors, make sure you know how to protect yourself from warm weather.

Level 3 includes media alerts to keep cool, help organizations reduce unnecessary travel, review the safety of public events, and mobilize community and voluntary support.

The next stage, Stage 4, is a national emergency that requires a multi-agency response, and is declared when a heat wave affecting fields other than health is severe or continues for a long time. Downing Street didn’t rule out the possibility on Tuesday.

Age UK, the seniors’ charity, recommends lowering your blinds and closing windows, keeping your body warm with a damp cloth around your neck, and drinking plenty of water and eating even if you’re not hungry when it’s hotter outside than inside.

Age UK’s Charity Director Caroline Abrahams knows that extreme heat can worsen lung and heart conditions, so if you have shortness of breath, it’s a good idea to seek medical advice even after taking a break. Symptoms of heat stroke may be similar to those of COVID-19 and may include a high temperature, excessive sweating, pale, damp skin, and a headache. If you experience any of these symptoms, go to a cool place and rehydrate and cool your skin with water, a fan, or an ice pack.

