UK weather: ‘extreme pressure’ and highest alert level ambulance service as government considers declaring first national heatwave emergency | UK News





All ambulance services in England and Wales are under “extreme pressure” and are on the highest alert as rising temperatures pose health risks to the public.

Ambulance trusts are struggling to cope with the continued absence of staff due to the coronavirus, difficulties caused by hot weather, and delays in transporting patients to hospital A&E.

A level 4 heat emergency, the UK’s first heat wave emergency, could be declared as the government works to tackle the problems caused by the hot weather.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, this means the condition is so extreme that “illness and death can occur between healthy and vulnerable people”.

If implemented, it could cause widespread disruption to health care services, schools, and even nuclear power plants.

Ministers said they had a contingency plan and held a crisis cobra meeting on Downing Street.

Temperatures in the UK, already hitting 32 degrees Celsius this week, are expected to rise further, reaching 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever.

This comes after the Meteorological Agency issued a yellow weather warning for heat waves across the UK on Sunday and Monday.

This means that life threatening or potentially serious illness can occur as a result of the weather.

Sky science correspondent Thomas Moore takes a look at what's causing this week's extreme heat.

Weather forecasters have said parts of southeast England could reach over 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In July 2019, the highest recorded temperature at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens was 38.7 degrees Celsius.

This week’s scorching heat is wreaking havoc on roads across the country, sending gritters months earlier than usual to spread sand to keep roads from melting.

READ MORE: What does a national heatwave emergency mean for the UK this week? The UK’s heating climate will become increasingly uncomfortable and fatal for some people.

Ambulances struggling with high demand

All ten ambulance trusts in the UK say they are in a state of highest alert called Resource Escalation Action Plan 4 (REAP 4).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been at that level for several months, and the South Central Ambulance Service declared a major incident “due to pressure on our service now.”

It warned of possible delays in responding to patients with less urgent needs, and asked those who could find alternative care to do so.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed this week that it has moved to REAP 4.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said the move was moved to REAP 4 due to “continuous demand for 999 and 111 services and hot weather over the next several days”.

The Southwestern Ambulance Service NHS Trust has also confirmed that it is in REAP 4, as are the East Midlands Ambulance Service, the UK East Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “As a result of the recent warm weather and increased demand, we have made the decision to move up to Level 4 of the Resource Enlargement Action Plan (REAP).”

The North East Ambulance Service, like the Welsh Ambulance Service, raised its alert level on Monday.

Meanwhile, those trying to cool off in the scorching heat have urged caution after a teenage boy died in a canal.

The body of 16-year-old Alfie McCraw from Wakefield was recovered on Monday, warning police about the dangers of outdoor swimming.

How hot is your workplace?

A group of lawmakers has urged the government to introduce maximum working temperatures to protect employees from fatigue, infection, heat stroke and death.

They’re asking for a limit of 30C in most workplaces, or 27C for those who do strenuous work that is legally guaranteed.

Employers are legally obligated to introduce “effective control measures”, such as installing ventilation or moving employees away from windows and heat sources, according to the proposal.

