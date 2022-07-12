Sir Mo Farah said he had been trafficked to the UK and deceived by a fake family.





Sir Mo Farah has spoken about his childhood when he was trafficked to England and forced to live with another family (Photo: BBC).

Sir Mo Farah revealed that he was trafficked to England as a child and was treated as a servant by the family he had initially lived with.

A four-time Olympic champion, in his new documentary Real Mo Farah, he says he’s ready to tell the truth about his horrific childhood experiences at any cost.

Kyung Mo explained that he had brought him to England under the name of another child, and said that when he arrived he would only live with relatives to be treated like servants.

Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it’s neither my name nor my reality, he said.

The true story is that I was born under the name of Hussein Abdi Kahin in Somaliland in northern Somalia. Despite what I said in the past, my parents never lived in England.

When I was 4, my father died in a civil war and we were scattered as a family.

I separated from my mother and entered the UK illegally under the name of another child, Mohamed Farah.

During the documentary, he visits his childhood home in Hounslow, but he has difficult memories.

The Olympic champion reveals his story in a new BBC documentary airing Wednesday, July 13th. (Photo: BBC) Sir Mo and his wife, Tania Farrah, said many parts of their story before the wedding were missing. In a documentary from 10 years ago (Photo Caption: BBC), Mokyung is reunited with his mother Aisha in Somaliland (Photo Caption: BBC)

The Olympian said he thought he was going to Europe to live with his relatives, and that at the age of nine he had his passport checked under the name of Mohammed.

I knew all of my relatives’ contact information and as soon as I got to her house the woman took it off me and tore it right in front of me and put it in the trash. At that moment I realized that I was in trouble.

If I wanted to put food in my mouth, my job was to take care of those kids, shower, cook, and clean them. And she said. “If you want to see your family again, don’t say anything.” Whatever you say, they will take you.

So she told you not to tell another story. I’m in big trouble and the only thing I could do was get out of there and run away from this situation.

Kyung Mo eventually opened up to gym teacher Alan Watkinson and moved in with his caring friend mom Kinsi.

Allen applied for British citizenship by Sir Morse and was granted citizenship on 25 July 2000 when he was 17 years old.

Kyung Mo eventually informed physical education teacher Alan Watkinson of her youthful situation and went to live with her mother’s friend (Photo Andy Boag/BBC). Lord Mo reunited with her brothers (Photo: BBC). When he was young, he took his mom to England (Photo Caption: BBC) He said he was relieved to talk to someone named after him (Photo Caption: BBC)

Sir Mo, who became the first British sprinter to win four Olympic gold medals, said he motivated his children to be true to his past.

Family means everything to me and as a parent you always teach your kids to be honest, but I always feel like I had something private that I couldn’t be and couldn’t really tell, he said.

Four-time Olympic champion Kyung Mo (Photo: PA) Never loses British citizenship (Photo: PA) Inspired their children to open their doors (Photo: PA)

I’ve been keeping it for a long time, it’s hard because I don’t want you to face it and often my kids ask questions. Dad, why is this happening? And you always got an answer to everything, but you never got an answer to it.

That’s the main reason I tell my story. Because I want to feel normal and I don’t want you to feel like you’re holding on to something.

Sir Moss’s wife Tania Farah, ahead of their 2010 wedding, realized that there was much missing from his story, but eventually exhausted him with questions and said he was telling the truth.

Sir Mo went on to say. I often think of other Mohammed Farah. The boy sincerely hopes that I am on the plane and that he is safe.

I carry his name with me wherever he is and that can cause trouble for me and my family now.

The important thing is that for me this is what happened and to be honest I can see it.

In a surprising moment in the documentary, Kyung Mo meets the real Mohammed Farah, who had his identity when he came to England.

He said he felt relieved to be talking to someone named after him.

The documentary also sees a lawyer told Mo Kyung that he entered the country as a child and told the authorities the truth, but there was a real risk that his British citizenship could be deprived.

It is understood that the Ministry of Home Affairs will not take any action against her mother and she will not be deprived of her citizenship.

Department guidelines assume that the child was not involved in obtaining citizenship through deception and state: You must assume that you have not engaged in the deception of your parents or guardians.

Kyung Mo left a tweet. This documentary allowed me to talk and learn more about my childhood and how I came to England.

I’m really proud of it. We hope to see you on @BBC on Wednesday at 9pm.

Real Mo Farah airs July 13th at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC One.

