Hunter Biden and the sale of US emergency oil reserves to China

Pres Biden would have sold oil fr[om] US reservations to Chinas Sinopec that Hunter Biden can still b[e] linked through its financial businesses in China. If the report is correct, it is outrageous.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), in a tweet, July 8

Search Twitter for Sinopec Hunter Biden and this is just one of many tweets from lawmakers and GOP supporters that pop up.

Meanwhile, a colleague attended a town hall on Friday held by Joe Kent, a Republican from Washington state running for Congress, vowing to impeach President Biden. When a participant asked about oil sales, there were worried murmurs from the crowd and no reaction from the contestant.

What is happening here? A fundamental misunderstanding of world oil markets.

It all started with a simple Reuters article this month titled: Oil from US Reserves Sent Abroad as Gasoline Prices Remain High. The article noted that government data showed that more than 5 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) were exported to Europe and Asia in June.

The Biden administration is releasing oil from an emergency crude oil supply, stored in underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast, which was first created in the 1970s. The presidents have sometimes dipped into the reserve to mitigate the disruption caused by an international event such as the spike in oil prices caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Buried in the Reuters article was this paragraph: Shipments of SPR crude were also being directed to the Netherlands and to a Reliance refinery in India, an industry source said. A third shipment headed to China, another source said.

The next day, the right-wing Washington Free Beacon ran an article headlined: Biden sold one million barrels of US strategic oil reserve to Chinese-owned gas giant. The reporter had unearthed an Energy Department press release issued weeks earlier on April 21 that listed 12 companies that had won contracts to buy the oil after submitting bids.

Sixteen companies had submitted bids and, by law, the government is required to sell to the highest bidder, with some exceptions, such as sanctioned companies.

Many of the companies that have won contracts are the US trading arms of foreign companies, such as Equinor (Norway), Shell (Netherlands/UK), Atlantic Trading (France), Mercuria (Cyprus), Motiva ( Saudi Arabia) and Unipec (China.) The press release said Unipec, a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopec, received 950,000 barrels of the 30 million barrels released.

Buried in Free Beacon’s history was the fact that Hunter Biden, the president’s son, once had business dealings with Sinopec. Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a private equity firm of which Biden was the principal, invested in a fund generally known as BHR Partners. In 2015, this fund took a stake in Sinopec Marketing, a subsidiary of Sinopec that sells petroleum products. A lawyer for Hunter Biden said in 2021 that he no longer holds any interest, direct or indirect, in BHR, although the Washington Examiner reported in March that Chinese records do not yet show this.

Then on Friday, the Federalist, an influential right-wing publication, ran a headlined article with a catchy talking point: Biden sold oil from emergency reserves to Chinese gas giant linked to his scandal-ridden son.

This spurred tweets from Congress. Hunter is still a CCP business partner [Chinese Communist Party] & they’re buying our oil, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted, in connection with the Federalist article. Can we impeach Joe Biden now???

You can see how a months-old press release was used to spin the scandal machine. But here is why this outrage is misplaced.

Crude oil is an international commodity. Its price is determined by global supply and demand. The Biden administration is trying to boost oil supply to help bring down prices that have soared as the United States and its allies have tried to stem purchases of Russian energy products.

What matters for the price of oil is how much oil there is, not who has it.

Where it goes is essentially unimportant, said oil industry consultant Philip K. Verleger.

Indeed, every oil industry analyst we contacted was puzzled that the recent sale to China was suddenly controversial.

Matt Smith, senior oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler, a commodity data firm, is closely following customs data on these crude oil transfers. He said the Biden administration, in earlier SPR statements, had already sold China 2.5 million barrels in October and 1.5 million barrels in November.

This is not a new development from the perspective of the RPD or from the perspective of the United States, he said in an interview. It doesn’t matter whether it stays in the United States or not to influence the world price.

Smith said about two-thirds of the 30 million barrels announced in April were for Europe, which is trying to wean itself off Russian oil. But oil destined for China or elsewhere can free up other crude for Europe, he said.

There’s been a lot of buzz lately, but I think it’s a complete nothing, said Robert McNally, the founder and chairman of the Rapidan Energy Group who was responsible for international energy policy when he was part of the staff of President George W. Bush’s National Security Council. . He noted that the law allows the export of SPR samples.

That’s because in 2015, Congress repealed a 40-year-old law that had prevented the export of US crude oil.

That means the SPR can’t dictate whether or not companies export crude oil from the reserve, Energy Department press secretary Charisma Troiano said. US companies are allowed to bid on SPR crude oil; The DOE cannot dictate what successful bidders will do with SPR crude oil after delivery.

Indeed, in practice, once a company acquires crude oil, it can ship it wherever it wants as a private company, the destination being determined by supply and demand. McNally said the oil could be loaded onto a ship bound for China, but the price changed and the ship was redirected to, say, India. US officials only learn retroactively where the oil is sent after delivery and not when the oil is delivered to the selected bidder.

In 2011, when President Barack Obama ordered the release of 60 million barrels to ease oil supply disruptions caused by the Libyan civil war, the oil was purchased by US subsidiaries of companies based in Singapore, the Netherlands and Great Britain in addition to the United States. Before the rough export ban was lifted in 2015, any product delivered to the winning bidder was unlikely to be exported outside the United States, Troiano said. Thus, although the US subsidiaries have always been qualified bidders, it is unlikely that any product delivered to the successful bidder was exported outside the United States at the time. Now there are no such restrictions.

The Biden administration has said it will use funds from current sales to buy oil to fill the SPR after prices fall.

Senator Grassley’s point here is not about where the oil goes; it’s about where the money goes, said Grassley spokesman Taylor Foy. Its blatant politicians at all times or their families take advantage of their positions. When that profit comes from the sale of oil at a time when American families are grappling with record or near-record fuel prices, it’s outrageous. As Grassley noted, if the reports are accurate that President Bidens’ son is still financially tied to Chinas Sinopec and potentially profited from the sale of oil from our strategic reserve, that’s outrageous. As you probably know, Unipec is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec and one of 12 companies, out of 16 applicants, to win contracts to purchase oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Some of Hunters’ financial interests in China were, and may still be, invested in Sinopec.

This is an example of how the simple facts that SPR oil was sold to a subsidiary of a Chinese company and that Hunter Biden once had a business relationship with that company are turned into something nefarious. The contract was awarded to the highest bidders through a competitive bidding process and Hunter Biden was moved several steps away from the Chinese company’s U.S. business arm.

Moreover, there is no reason to be indignant. Oil prices are determined by global supply and demand. The Biden administration is seeking to lower the global price of crude oil by bolstering supply around the world. Selling crude oil to traders, whether based in the United States, Europe or Asia, is part of that effort.

Anyone who suggests the Biden administration is doing something wrong here instead of following the rules wins three Pinocchios.

