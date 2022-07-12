British Politics: Meet the 8 contenders vying to replace Boris Johnson





Eight politicians are vying to succeed Boris Johnson as the next Conservative leader and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

By the Tuesday evening 18:00 (BST) deadline, each contender had the support of at least 20 Conservative MPs to proceed to Wednesday’s runoff ballot.

And there were already high-profile casualties when Health Minister Sajid Javid had to get off the racetrack minutes before closing without getting enough support from his fellow lawmakers.

The final two nominees will be announced before the end of next week, and Johnson’s successor will be decided on September 5.

The remaining competitors are:

Rishi Sunak, former finance director

Sunak, 42, is best known as one of the party’s potential leaders and is the favorite of bookmakers to succeed Johnson.

His public profile has risen since he became UK Treasurer in 2020. He has been tasked with overseeing billions of pounds during the coronavirus pandemic to help businesses and workers.

But he has faced criticism for not doing enough to alleviate the country’s growing cost of living crisis. His popularity also plummeted after police fined him for attending a party that defied the government’s lockdown on Downing Street, home to the prime minister’s office and residence.

Sunak said many competing candidates’ promises to cut taxes are “unreliable” and will only cut taxes after inflation is controlled.

Foreign Minister Leeds Truss

Truss, 46, rose to a senior cabinet position in September after serving as minister of commerce. She is also the EU and UK’s chief negotiator on Brexit issues.

Britain’s top diplomat, Truss, has not hidden his leadership ambitions and sought to emulate former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in carefully curated social media photos. If she is chosen, she says she wants to cut taxes “from day one” and reverse income tax increases.

Trade Minister Penny Mordent

Mordaunt, 49, is a favorite with many Conservatives and another bookmaker wants to win.

Johnson fired her shortly after becoming Prime Minister in 2019 because she supported another candidate for party leader Jeremy Hunt, but she was the first woman to serve as British defense secretary.

A former reality TV contestant, Mordent played a key role in the 2016 Pro-Brexit campaign.

Former Government Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Hunt, who served as both health and foreign secretary, ran against Johnson in the 2019 leadership race. He lost a lot and was kicked out of his cabinet.

However, 55-year-old Hunt remained a member of Congress, where he stood out as chairman of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, criticizing the government’s pandemic policy.

Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Tugendhat, a 48-year-old parliamentarian and former military member, has never held a cabinet office, but heads an influential foreign affairs committee in Congress. He is considered a centrist and has seen his own run for office as an opportunity to get off to a clean start.

He said he was negotiating with a “broad coalition” of his colleagues to bridge the divide in the government.

Former Equality Minister Kemi Badenok

Badenok, a software engineer and private banker, says he grew up in Nigeria and experienced poverty firsthand.

The 42-year-old congressman was initially considered an outsider in the primary, but her profile was elevated with support from party heavyweight Michael Gove.

She wants to lower taxes and lead a “limited government focused on necessities.”

Finance Minister Nadim Zahawi

The 55-year-old Jahawi rose to prominence as a vaccine minister during the pandemic. Zahawi, co-founder of market research firm YouGov, was elected to Parliament in 2010.

He was born in Iraq to a Kurdish family and came to England as a child when his parents fled Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

Braverman is a member of parliament and attorney who became the UK Attorney General in 2020.

Braverman, 42, a European Union skeptic and proponent of Britain’s exit from the European Union, offers “all the great Brexit opportunities”, including a stronger stance on immigration and leaving the European Court of Human Rights. said he wants to do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2022/07/12/uk-politics-meet-the-eight-contenders-vying-to-replace-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos