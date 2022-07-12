The dilemma awaiting Johnson’s successor





The nominations for the 11 Conservative leadership primary are due on Tuesday, with the House of Representatives voting in the first round the following day. Analysts expect Downing Street’s Boris Johnson’s successor to inherit the poisoned Holy Grail. The cost of living crisis plaguing the developed world at the top of the list of problems is particularly acute in the UK. In the aftermath of years of terrible productivity growth and now Brexit.

One thing Johnsons left and right critics agree on is that his overflowing likes are nothing more than a thin veil before the void, making him unable to deal with the British who amplify the matter.

Former Johnson manager Dominic Cummings once complained that being a PM is like getting up every morning and going down the runway in a 747. Even if Johnsons’ successor has a strategic vision that many say he lacks, the simile would seem appropriate.

Jonathan Tong, professor of political science at the University of Liverpool, said: “The job is not to run, it’s to run. There is no political leeway and no economic benefits to offer.

Most of the world faces cost-of-living crises as a result of loose monetary policy as economies recover from the post-closure supply chain crisis, the energy shock from the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 shock. But Britain’s economic problems are particularly acute.

financial difficulties

Last month, the OECD predicted that, of all G20 countries, only Russia, which had been sanctioned, would perform worse than the UK in 2023. Inflation in the UK reached 9.1% in May, the highest in 40 years and currently the highest among the G7 countries. In the same month, the pound fell below $1.20 against the dollar.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a meeting with central bankers that he wasn’t surprised by the pound’s depreciation and that Britain’s economic outlook was upbeat. .

Amid these economic difficulties, taxes have emerged as the biggest battleground in the leadership race. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and rivals such as Jeremy Hunt and former health ministers Sajid Javid have pledged to cut taxes to boost household finances.

Broadly, these proposals can be interpreted as hitting former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who leads a poll among Conservative party members who choose one of the final two after the House of Representatives removes the rest from a streak of votes. The economically right-wing Conservative Party is helping the UK tax burden, which reached its highest level since 1945-1951 under the government of Labor Prime Minister Clement Attlees, especially the government of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. greatly increased. main. Sunak has ruled out indulging in comforting fairy tales in his Friday’s launch video for his campaign.

Although taxes have reached record levels since the covid crisis, many UK bonds are inflation-linked, so government borrowing and rising prices make the service more expensive.

Johnson’s successor will have little financial leeway, Tong warned. Sunak was the prime minister. He actually looked at the book and he knew it was bleak. Others seem ignorant of the meager state of public finances. The idea that we could endanger government revenues by cutting taxes is absurd given our debt levels.

Others say the political urgency is so urgent that fiscal consolidation will have to wait, despite economic risks. Realistically, the Treasury will have to increase its borrowings in the short term. Tim Bale, a Queen Mary professor of political science at the University of London, argued that it allows public services to deteriorate.

housing crisis

The challenges needed to boost the UK’s long-term economic performance, along with an immediate fiscal dilemma, entail political risks.

Economists point out that improving productivity is the single most important factor in raising living standards. The financial crisis of the late 2000s transformed the UK from a leader to a laggard in this regard. Productivity growth in the UK was the second highest in the G7 from 1997 to 2007 and the second lowest in the G7 from 2009 to 2019.

Businesses have long warned that rising housing costs are a major factor in UK productivity problems, making it difficult for businesses located in high-productivity areas to hire and retain skilled workers. The average house price is 7.1 times the average annual salary. London is by far the most productive area in the UK, but it’s also the cheapest in terms of real estate and costs 9.7 times the average annual salary.

Housing supply failed to keep up with demand for decades, causing prices to soar in the 2000s, and since then only the Great Depression has temporarily restrained their turbulent rise. As a result, the proportion of young people who own their own homes has plummeted over the past 30 years.

The percentage of young people voting for the Tory party sank with it, jeopardizing the party’s ability to recruit the next generation of supporters. When Johnson won his overwhelming victory in 2019, he got only 21% of the vote in that demographic. In contrast, 64% of those over 65 voted for the Conservative Party in 2019. Most of this age group owns homes and has seen their wealth grow thanks to rising real estate prices.

Johnson has promised at Conservative party conferences over the past few years that it will help solve the nation’s productivity problems by allowing more young people to share the dream of owning a home. It happened very little.

The Conservatives’ initial intentions to promote more housing construction have been criticized for their surprising defeats in the 2021 Chesham and Amersham by-elections. This was the quintessential Blue Wall seat that was economically prosperous and near London. It has consistently voted for the Conservative Party since its founding in 1974. However, the Liberal Democrats overturned the 16,000 Conservative majority with the Conservatives’ plans to loosen the planning rules and the Conservatives’ campaign railings against passing the soon-to-be-passed HS2 high-speed rail.

So the challenge for Johnson’s successor is to address the housing crisis without alienating the core (old, southern) vote. Tong finds it difficult to house the underlined Conservative leader candidate. All the surveys on this show a correlation between home ownership and Conservative voting. But whenever there is a proposal to build a new home, it puts the current Conservative electorate at the forefront of the so-called NIMBY campaign.

Brexit Blues

Brexit, like the housing crisis, is a topic of intergenerational conflict. It is also detrimental to the UK economy. According to calculations by the Center for European Reform, Brexit will create trade friction with the UK’s largest trading partner, the EU, which means lower GDP by 5.2%.

Northern Ireland provides additional evidence. Close trade ties with the European Union have helped the local economy slightly above the UK average, reports the National Institute of Social and Economic Researchfound.

However, the Johnsons Protocol has left a scar at the heart of the British organization, which erects a tariff barrier between the rest of the UK and the area unacceptable to many Ulster unionists by maintaining Northern Ireland as a single market for goods.

To address this issue, the Johnson government announced plans to override parts of the protocol in June. However, the bill is likely to divide the Conservative Party, risk being shot down in the House of Commons and threaten Brussels’ legal and trade impact.

>> Johnson tries to break his horrific Brexit deal, but will the Conservatives kill it?

Rejoining the EU, or at least a single market, eliminates these specific problems. But the top ten rivals from any major party have no intention of reopening European affairs. The 2019 general election showed that it would be electoral suicide. The promise to get Brexit done was a decisive factor in giving Johnson a massive majority, and supporting a second referendum was a valuable cost to Labor.

The shadow Brexit secretary of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyns, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was the architect of the second referendum proposal. Starmer is now adamantly ruling out a return to the EU, single market or customs union.

Breaking away from Brexit and widely hated Corbyn, Labour led the Conservatives by nine points, according to Politicos poll tally. But new prime ministers like Starmer face challenges ahead. An 80-seat Conservative majority is a hurdle to climb, and historically the Conservative Party has been the most successful electoral party in the democratic world. Moreover, Labor had already lost one red wall before the Conservatives took over northern England in 2019. The then-separatist SNP demolished the Scottish fortress in 2015, and the Conservatives have planted themselves as the main opposition party north of the border.

But his next successor, Johnson, can no longer rely on Labor’s popularity.

Corbyn effectively threw Labor into a deep, dark pit. This means that the Labor Party has been focused on getting out of the Labor Party over the past two and a half years. Now, the Labor Party must begin to come up with a compelling vision for voters, Bale concluded. Those voters are no longer afraid of the Labor Party, and no longer ridiculing the Labor Party, even if they are not particularly inspired. In other words, anyone who takes office as Prime Minister cannot take anything for granted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220712-a-job-to-run-away-from-dilemmas-await-successor-to-uk-s-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos