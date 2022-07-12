These are the 10 best American jobs of 2022, according to a new study





The “perfect job” doesn’t exist, but the most popular and sought-after roles have a few attributes in common: competitive salaries, a positive company culture, and clear opportunities for career advancement. According to new research from Indeed, many of the best jobs are growing fast and paying six-figure salaries.

On Tuesday, Indeed released its latest report highlighting the 20 Best Jobs in America for 2022, focusing on positions with an average salary of at least $75,000, which was calculated as the average of the salaries listed in the job postings for this role, and at least 25 job postings for one million total job postings on the website. Indeed, jobs have been ranked based on these two metrics and the growth rate of openings on its website for each job between 2019 and 2022.

Healthcare jobs dominate the list, claiming four spots in the top 10, including the #1 job on the list: Registered Nurse. As the demand for healthcare services continues to soar amid the current Covid-19 pandemic, an aging population and the increase in the number of people living with chronic illnesses are also fueling the need for more healthcare professionals. health.

Here are the top 10 jobs in the United States in 2022, according to Indeed, as well as the full list of the top 20 jobs here.

1. Registered Nurse

Average salary: $84,074

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 34%

Educational Requirements: Associate’s degree or Bachelor of Science in Nursing, passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses

2. Optometrist

Average salary: $118,389

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 121%

Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, passing the Optometric Admissions Test, Doctor of Optometry, passing the National Board of Examiners in Optometry exam

3. Site Reliability Engineer

Average salary: $137,324

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 175%

Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, optional certifications

4. Realtor

Average salary: $82,015

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 23%

Education requirements: High school diploma, passing the real estate exam

5. Pharmacist

Average salary: $101,589

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 83%

Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, Doctor of Pharmacy, successful completion of the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination

6. On-road truck driver

Average salary: $102,678

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 242%

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent (not always required), Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP), Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

7. Software Engineer

Average salary: $126,127

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 87%

Education requirements: Associate’s or bachelor’s degree, optional certifications

8. Nurse practitioner

Average salary: $128,105

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 100%

Educational Requirements: Associate’s degree or Bachelor of Science in Nursing, passing the NCLEX-RN exam, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), passing a national board certification exam Nurse Practitioner Board

9. Product Designer

Average salary: $113,722

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 128%

Education Requirements: None; Bachelor’s degree recommended

10. Solar Advisor

Average salary: $121,329

Percentage growth in the number of job openings, 2019-2022: 131%

Education Requirements: Associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree

Tech jobs have fallen in Indeed’s rankings from previous years, which may be due, in part, to recent layoffs and hiring freezes in the sector, the report notes. Still, demand for workers remains “high across the board” despite “increasingly soft hiring in the tech industry,” said Scott Bonneau, vice president of global talent attraction and human resources analysis at Indeed.

As more forecasters warn that a recession is on the horizon, economists told CNBC Make It that health care and technology are two of the most “recession-resistant” industries offering strong job security during economic downturns.

