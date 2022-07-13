UK: Monkeypox cases rise to 1,735 with most cases in London





LONDON (AP) British health officials say data released Tuesday shows there are currently 1,735 confirmed cases of monkey chickenpox, with three-quarters of them occurring in London.

In an outbreak report released last week, the British Health Security Agency said the monkeypox epidemic showed no signs of slowing down and that the virus continued to spread primarily through interconnected sexual networks of men who had sex with gay, bisexual or men. said. men. The agency said 97% of cases fell into this category and there was no evidence of continued transmission beyond that.

Scientists warn that anyone who has monkey pox or who has close physical contact with their clothing or bed linen is at risk of infection, regardless of their sexual orientation.

British scientists estimate that outbreaks are doubling in size about every two weeks, and the number of possible cases is being undercounted. They said that in nearly 80% of cases there is no information on whether the person has had contact with a confirmed case, and the virus is spreading undetected.

Scientists say people with abnormal symptoms, including just one lesion, have been detected at the outbreak, and there are reports of asymptomatic people carrying monkey head elsewhere. In the UK, about 10% of those infected have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

British experts say the virus is being spread through close or sexual contact and there is no evidence of airborne transmission.

The Department of Health and Security says the number of cases and countries identifying monkey pox continues to rise sharply, with infections observed outside of Africa, primarily among gay and bisexual men. There have been three cases of monkey pox in children, who are more likely to develop serious illness.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declined to declare a global health emergency over monkey pox, but said it would review its decision soon. If there are cases among sex workers, the virus continues to spread rapidly, or more serious illness emerges, the assessment of the outbreak may change, he said.

People with monkey pox often experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, and a rash. Most recover within a few weeks without medical treatment.

In Central and West Africa, where the disease has been endemic for decades, the disease mainly affects people who come into contact with infected wildlife, such as rodents and primates. About 1,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic, including 70 deaths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 9,600 two cases of monkeys in nearly 60 countries worldwide, most of which have not previously reported disease.

