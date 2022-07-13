The euro and the US dollar are at parity for the first time in 20 years





The euro touched $1 on Tuesday, down about 12% since the start of the year. Recession fears on the continent abound, fueled by high inflation and energy supply uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Union, which received around 40% of its gas through Russian gas pipelines before the war, is trying to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas. At the same time, Russia has cut gas supplies to some EU countries and recently cut Nord Stream gas pipeline throughput to Germany by 60%. Now, this critical piece of Europe’s gas import infrastructure has been shut down for planned maintenance for the past 10 days. German officials fear it may not be reignited.

The energy crisis is accompanied by an economic slowdown, which has cast doubts on the European Central Bank’s ability to tighten policy adequately to bring down inflation. The ECB announced that it would raise interest rates this month for the first time since 2011, with the eurozone inflation rate standing at 8.6%.

But some say the ECB is way behind the curve and a hard landing is almost inevitable. Germany recorded its first trade deficit in goods since 1991 last week as fuel prices and general supply chain chaos raised the price of imports dramatically.

“Given the nature of German exports which are sensitive to commodity prices, it remains difficult to imagine that the trade balance could improve significantly over the next few months given the expected slowdown in the economy. ‘eurozone economy,’ wrote currency strategists at Saxo Bank in a recent note.

A series of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks, including the Fed, coupled with slowing economic growth will keep pressure on the euro while sending investors to the U.S. dollar as a safe haven, according to analysts. analysts.

The US Federal Reserve is well ahead of Europe in tightening, having raised interest rates by 75 basis points while signaling that more rate hikes will occur this month.

This pullback to the safe haven of the U.S. dollar could become even more extreme if Europe and the United States slip into recession, George Saravelos, global head of foreign exchange research at Deutsche, warned in a note last week.

A situation where the euro is trading below the US dollar in the range of $0.95 to $0.97 could “well be reached”, wrote Saravelos, “if Europe and the United States find themselves in sliding into (deeper) recession in Q3 as Fed continues to hike rates.”

That’s good news for Americans planning to visit Europe this summer, but it could mean bad news for global economic stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/12/investing/euro-dollar-parity/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos