USA Women’s National Team defeats Mexico 1-0 to claim top spot in Concacaf W Championship Group A





MONTERREY, Mexique (11 juillet 2022) L’équipe nationale féminine des États-Unis a remporté le groupe A au championnat Concacaf W après avoir battu le Mexique 1-0 lors du dernier match de la phase de groupes devant une foule bruyante de 20 522 people. With the victory, won in spectacular fashion thanks to an 89th-minute goal from midfielder Kristie Mewis, the United States swept the group with nine points, nine goals scored and zero conceded and will now face second-placed Costa Rica. from Group B, in The first semi-final on Thursday, July 14 (6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Paramount + and VIX).

The United States, Canada, Jamaica and Costa Rica have all won semi-final positions and qualified for the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup. Now these four teams will play for a place at Games Paris 2024 Olympics, which will go to the winner of the tournament. The second and third place finish the playoffs for the second and final CONCACAF Olympic spot in September next year.

After remaining unbeaten in Group B, Canada will play the second semi-final against Jamaica, who finished second in Group A with six points after a huge 4-0 victory over Haiti and qualified for their second Cup. of the world in stride. Meanwhile, Haiti and Panama finished third in group A and group B, respectively, and will participate in the interconfined playoffs of FIFA at 10 teams in New Zealand in February 2023.

The United States dominated the first half, claiming 70% possession while keeping the majority of the game in Mexico’s third defender. USA came close to scoring the first goal in the 15th minute when striker Midge Purce received a cross from defender Kelley OHara from the right side of the penalty area. Purce controlled the ball well and shot low towards the far post, but his attempt hit inside the post and bounced.

In the 43rd minute, Mexico threatened pushing forward but a shot was deflected and it prompted a counter-attack which saw Purce carry the ball a 70-yard solo down the right wing, beating his defender with power and speed before sending a low cross through the mouth of the goal to midfielder Lindsey Horan, who was unmarked. Horan hit his shot for the first time, but his attempt went straight to the goalkeeper.

The second half was much the same as the USA came out with the front foot. The side looked dangerous as they racked up three consecutive chances in the 59th minute, but solid saves from goalkeeper Itzel Gonzalez, who played a great game, kept the game scoreless. À la 73e minute, la Mexicaine Jacqueline Ovalle a reçu un carton rouge à la suite d’un examen VAR pour un mauvais tacle sur la milieu de terrain américaine Rose Lavelle, laissant les hôtes du tournoi avec 10 femmes pour le reste du match.

Poussé par la foule, le Mexique a avancé avec un certain succès dans la dernière partie du match et sa meilleure chance est venue à la 88e minute lorsque le défenseur Jimena Lopez, qui joue dans la NWSL avec OL Reign, a dribblé l’aile gauche and cut inside. before unleashing a shot on target that American goalkeeper Casey Murphy stopped with a quality diving save.

Moments later, the United States stunned the large crowd with the match winner. After a corner from the left was taken short, striker Megan Rapinoe crossed at the far post and the ball was picked up and picked up by midfielder Ashley Sanchez, who fed the ball back to Taylor Kornieck, who replaced Alex Morgan at centre-forward in the 80th minute. Kornieck swerved a cross to the left post and defender Emily Sonnett put a header on target, bouncing the ball off the grass. Gonzalez made an excellent stop to push the ball up and out of the crossbar, but Mewis met the rebound and brought together the ball through the goal line with his thigh for the winner of the match. With Mewis’ late goal, the United States have now scored in all 60 World Cup and Olympic qualifiers.

GOAL SCORING RECAP:

United States Kristie Mewis, 89th minute: following a corner from the United States, the Ashley Sanchez defender recovered the ball in the repair area on the right side and protected it to keep its defender away. She handed it to Taylor Kornieck, who sent a cross to the far post on her first touch. La défenseuse Emily Sonnet a rencontré le ballon avec une tête cadrée que le gardien a sauvée, le poussant du bas de la barre transversale avant que Mewis ne soit le premier à la déviation et a porté le ballon à travers la ligne de but. US 1, MEX 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Kristie Mewis’ 89th-minute goal marked her seventh career goal, third of the year and second of the tournament. She also scored in consecutive matches. With the clean sheet, the United States has now recorded 31 consecutive shutouts in World Cup and Olympic qualifying. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy made her second Concacaf W Championship start as she earned her seventh overall cap for the United States. Murphy now has six shutouts from seven caps, the first of which came on his debut against Australia on November 27, 2021, a 3-0 win over the Matildas in Sydney. The match against Costa Rica in the semi-finals will be the 17th all-time meeting with Costa Rica and the 10th in a World Cup or Olympic qualifier. The teams last met on February 3, 2020, in the final Olympic qualifying group game, a 6-0 victory for the United States in Houston, Texas. Les États-Unis ont une fiche globale combinée de 58-1-1 lors des matches de Coupe du monde et de qualification olympique, la seule défaite ayant eu lieu en 2010 contre le Mexique en demi-finale des qualifications de la Coupe du monde. Les États-Unis n’ont fait match nul qu’en Coupe du monde ou les qualifications olympiques ont officiellement eu lieu lors de la finale du tournoi de qualification olympique 2008 contre le Canada, bien que les États-Unis aient prévalu sur les tirs au goal to win the tournament. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski is 37-2-6 in 45 games (two at the end of 2019, nine in 2020, 24 in 2021 and 10 so far in 2022). -US WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Women’s National Team vs. Mexico

Date:July 11, 2022

Competition: Concacaf W Championship

Venue: Nuevo Leon University Stadium; Monterrey Mexico

Attendance: 20,522

Kick-off: 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. local time)

Weather: 93 degrees; disengage

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 0 1 1

MEX 0 0 0

United States Kristie Mewis 89th minute

Compositions:

United States: 18-Casey Murphy; 5-Kelley OHara (8-Sofia Huerta,64), 12-Naomi Girma, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (Capt.), 14-Emily Sonnett; 17-Andi Sullivan (22-Kristie Mewis, 64), 10-Lindsey Horan (16-Rose Lavelle, 64), 2-Ashley Sanchez; 23-Midge Purce, 13-Alex Morgan (20-Taylor Kornieck, 80), 11-Sophia Smith (15-Megan Rapinoe, 64)

Subs not used: 1-Alyssa Naeher, 21-Aubrey Kingsbury, 3-Alana Cook, 9-Mallory Pugh, 6-Trinity Rodman

N/A: 7-Ashley Hatch, 19-Emily Fox

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

MEX: 12-Itzel González; 2-Kenti Robles (captain) (13-Bianca Sierra, 75), 15-Cristina Ferral, 14-Casandra Montero, 5-Jimena López; 20-Diana García, 6-Alexia Delgado (23-Maricarmen Reyes, 76), 8-Carolina Jaramillo (17-Jacqueline Ovalle, 61, Ejection, 73); 10-Stephany Mayor, 19-Alicia Cervantes (22-Diana Ordez, 61), 11-Mara Sánchez (18-Joseline Montoya, 85)

Unused substitutes: 1-Emily Alvarado, 21-Melany Villeda, 7-Myra Delgadillo, 9-Katty Martínez

Coach: Monica Vergara Rubio

Stat Summary: USA / MEX

Shots: 15 / 5

Shots on goal: 6 / 1

Backup: 1 / 5

Corner kicks: 11 / 2

Fouls: 7 / 11

Offside: 2 / 0

Summary of misconduct:

MEX Cristina Ferral (Attention) 34th minute

MEX Kenti Robles (watch out) 68

Mex Jacqueline Ovalle (ejection) 73

Officials:

Referee: Myriam Marcotte (CAN)

Assistant Referee 1: Chantal Boudreau (CAN)

Assistant Referee 2: Melissa Rensch (SUR)

4th Referee: Melissa Borjas Pastrana (HON)

YES: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

AVAR: Shirley Perello (HON)

Budweiser Woman of the Match: Kristie Mewis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2022/07/concacaf-w-championship-uswnt-1-mexico-0-match-report-stats-standings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

