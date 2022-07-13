Greenhouse gas emissions from the United States and China caused more than $3.5 trillion in GDP loss, scientists say





The Dartmouth College study found that just five of the world’s biggest emitters of global warming gases – the United States, China, Russia, India and Brazil – caused a loss of around $6 trillion dollars of gross domestic product from 1990 to 2014, after adjustment. in 2010 dollars, or about 11% of total world GDP.

“Before our work, we had a pretty good idea of ​​the economic effect of global warming. The problem is, that’s not enough to understand how culpable individual actors are,” said Christopher Callahan, a doctoral student at Dartmouth College and co. – author of the study.

Callahan said the new work puts “numbers on it, drawing specifically what [a country’s] contribution has been.”

The office of US climate envoy John Kerry did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the study. CNN has also contacted China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment for comment.

The scientists’ work could be a touch paper in negotiations leading up to and during the UN climate summit COP27 later this year in Egypt. Adequate resolution on so-called climate finance – funds for developing countries to adapt to the climate crisis and move away from fossil fuels – has been elusive at previous summits. Even more controversial has been the idea of ​​”loss and damage”, or payments from countries that have caused the most harm to those who have suffered the consequences. The study’s authors and outside experts said it would ultimately be up to lawyers and politicians to decide what to do with those numbers. Loss and damage and climate finance are expected to figure prominently in the COP27 discussions in November. Vulnerable island nations dealing with rising seas and increasingly deadly extreme weather have become more vocal in recent years, sounding the alarm about their urgent need to adapt and the responsibility of large economies. like the United States, China and the European Union in crisis.

“I think it could cause a stir ahead of COP27,” said Taylor Dimsdale, program director for risk and resilience at international climate think tank E3G. “Any discussion about accountability is more difficult if you don’t have that kind of model. At the end of the day, these are political decisions.”

The damage caused

The countries most responsible for damaging poorer economies tend to be those that burned the most fossil fuels and emitted the most global warming gases, the study found. The United States and China were by far the biggest emitters, according to the report, followed by Russia, India and Brazil. (The EU is usually near the top of the list of global emitters, but the study’s authors split the EU into a single country, rather than calculating it as a block.)

According to the study, the countries most affected by the world’s largest economies are mainly in the southern hemisphere, where the average temperature was already high even before the climate crisis.

“One of the challenges is the abstraction that global warming presents. What is increasingly clear is that these impacts are not felt in the same way across the world,” said Justin Mankin, assistant professor of geography at Dartmouth and co-author of the study.

Bangladesh, for example, is a low-lying coastal country on the front line of rising sea levels and accompanying flooding. He also suffered from deadly extreme heat and humidity.

The study names the United States and China as the main climate sources of the country’s economic damage. The United States is responsible for $14.1 billion of Bangladesh’s economic losses from 1990 to 2014, while China is responsible for $13.6 billion, according to its data.

Mankin said many countries are in the same boat as Bangladesh, and you can “throw a dart across the map” and hit any country in the tropics to find one with a similar situation.

Things are not necessarily the same further north.

For example, the study authors found that the economies of colder regions – such as Canada, Russia and Scandinavian countries – have benefited from global warming to some extent. Warmer temperatures have extended crop growth periods and opened up new shipping lanes in previously frozen regions of the Arctic.

But all is not positive in the North. Climate change has also sparked wildfires in parts of Europe and Siberia, melted permafrost and fueled dangerous heat waves.

Solutions or litigation?

Representatives from countries around the world will meet again at the annual UN climate summit in November to negotiate solutions to the crisis. One of the thorniest issues at this conference will be the idea of ​​loss and damage – that the countries that have historically contributed the most to the climate crisis should pay for the harm the crisis has done to developing countries most poor. The world’s richest countries have already agreed to contribute to a global climate finance fund – a fund that will be used by the developing world to adapt to the impacts and move away from fossil fuels, although countries have avoided delays in payment to this fund.

But the losses and damages have been a bridge too far at past highs.

“I think, obviously, the United States remains concerned about not opening a legal avenue for liability, and we have no intention of doing that,” Kerry said before the start of the session. COP26. At the end of the conference, Kerry told reporters that the United States supported the idea of ​​loss and damage, but was still concerned about “the question of liability”.

Having a rich set of data to show how badly the economies of poorer countries have been damaged could increase pressure on wealthier countries at this year’s summit, experts told CNN.

“I think it keeps things going by providing that rhythm that becomes hard to ignore if you’re a decision maker in a wealthy country,” Dimsdale said.

Others told CNN that the conversations have moved away from who exactly is responsible for the crisis and towards what should be done to resolve it. Pointing fingers at specific countries and demanding reparations might not move the conversation forward, an expert said.

“It is the advanced, industrialized world that is afraid of this liability and compensation angle,” Nisha Krishnan, head of climate resilience at the World Resources Institute Africa, told CNN. “Developing countries and small island nations cannot do this on their own; they need the world to move with them. They are very aware that any kind of conversation about accountability is of no use. ”

The data could be used in court to show a link between one country’s emissions and another’s economic losses, but such a lawsuit would likely be very long and complicated, said Michael Burger, executive director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia. University.

“In the event that a country is able to remove the jurisdictional and legal hurdles of a transnational lawsuit, this would provide a potential methodology for apportioning damages or allocating liability in recovering damages,” Burger said. “In real litigation, methodologies will be challenged, there will be differing viewpoints, there will be a battle of experts, and every aspect of the study will be tested.”

Still, Burger said Dartmouth’s study is “pretty compelling.”

“I think it has the potential to get a lot of attention,” he said.

