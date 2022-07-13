Heat wave warning issued – Korea Meteorological Administration





The Bureau of Meteorology has extended the yellow extreme heat warning as temperatures are expected to rise over most of England and Wales later this week and early next week.

The amber alerts issued on Sunday (17 July) and Monday (18 July) highlight the potential for adverse health effects in the public, not just those most vulnerable to extreme heat. Temperatures can exceed 35C in the southeast and over 32C more widely within the alert area. These high temperatures could be extended further into next week and an extension of the warning will be considered over the next few days.

The yellow alert came over the weekend when the UK is expected to see well above average temperatures and this week a Level 3 UK Health Security Agency thermal health alert is in effect for the southeast and a Level 2 alert for most of the rest of the country. British.

A heat wave criterion of exceeding a certain temperature threshold for three days will be met earlier this week in many parts of South and Central England and Wales. Temperatures on Tuesday can soar to 31 degrees Celsius in the southeast, but more clouds will occur. The cooler weather will spread to Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, with some showers in the northwest.

In most of England and Wales, warm summer conditions will remain for most of the week, but temperatures are more likely to reach up to 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Persistent high pressure regions centered around the southern half of England are contributing to a warm spell this week, bringing mostly dry and sunny weather for the week with little cooling in the evenings. A developing south current over the weekend will cause the very high temperatures that are currently forming across the continent to spread north into England.

Met Office Deputy Director Rebekah Sherwin said today (July 12) temperatures in the southeast are expected to hit a high of 31 degrees Celsius and the warm weather will continue throughout the week, with temperatures expected to rise later this week and early next week. seems to be .

From Sunday to Monday, temperatures in the southeast will likely exceed 35C, but details are still uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures in England and Wales can exceed 32 degrees Celsius fairly extensively, and further north can reach mid to late 20 degrees Celsius.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Director of Extreme Conditions and Health Protection, said: A heat health warning has been issued for most countries now and temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the week.

Most of us will enjoy when the hot weather comes, but it’s important to stay hydrated and find as much shade as possible between 11am and 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

If you have vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors, make sure you know how to protect yourself from warm weather.

The government advice is that the 999 service should only be used in an emergency. If you need non-emergency health advice, call 111 for advice.

Learn more about how to keep cool in hot weather with WeatherReady from the National Weather Service.

Will we get record heat?

The UK’s record high temperature reached 38.7C on July 25, 2019 at the Cambridge Botanic Gardens.

Met Offices Rebekah Sherwin added: The weather forecast model is run hundreds of times to determine the most probable weather outcome. Late next weekend and early next week some runs of these models may result in exceptionally high temperatures. This is something we are monitoring closely and adding more details in the future.

Some models are generating highs in excess of 40C in parts of the UK over the coming weekend and beyond. These figures cannot be excluded, but are still very low probabilities, as temperature predictions are less reliable on longer time scales. Many weather scenarios are still possible and for now, the mid-30s or perhaps the highest seems more likely.

weather change

Although the 1C background temperature increase may seem insignificant, the consequent increase in severity of extreme thermal events is already evident from the observed record. This has far-reaching and profound implications.

Extreme heat events occur within natural climate change due to changes in global climate patterns. However, the increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of these phenomena in recent decades is clearly related to the observed global warming and can be attributed to human activity.

Dr. Mark McCarthy is the director of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre. He said: The highest temperatures experienced in the UK tend to occur on weekends when they are influenced by air masses from continental Europe or North Africa. Already, warming is strongly entrenched due to climate change across the continent. , which raises the possibility of challenging existing UK temperature records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/extreme-heat-warning-issued The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

