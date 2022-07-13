Mandy Moore Reacts to Shocking Emmys Snub “This Is Us”





Mandy Moore has expressed her disappointment on social media over the shocking Emmy nominations for the final season of her beloved NBC series, “This Is Us.” Moore earned some of the best reviews of her career for her performance in the final season, most notably in the show’s penultimate episode. Moore was considered as a candidate for actress in a drama series but was not selected.

“Do I want our show to be recognized for what I think is its finest hour? Of course,” Moore wrote on her Instagram Story. “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? The impeccable direction of Ken Olin? Our incredibly talented cast and crew? Yeah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MUCH (us included). It’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.

The beloved series received just one 2022 Emmy nomination, earning a nod for original music and lyrics for the song “The Forever Now,” which was co-written by Moore’s husband, Taylor. Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla. Not even “This Is Us” Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown managed a nomination for the final season.

“So proud of Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith for earning an Emmy nomination for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season,” Moore added.

“This Is Us,” which premiered in 2016 and ended in May, had previously been nominated four times for Outstanding Drama Series. Adam B. Vary and Kate Aurthur of Variety named Moore one of the year’s biggest snubs, writing, “The top two nominees from previous seasons, ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and ‘This Is Us’ NBC ended their runs with strong finales that landed the plane in style and grace (and lots of tears), and yet none of the shows earned top nominations this year, which is particularly surprising. for career best work by ‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore.

Moore’s co-star Chrissy Metz also weighed in on the snub, coming alongside Moore in her own Instagram Story.

“When there are people who are so innate, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show – Dan Fogelman – and act and act on a show – Mandy Moore – who are not recognized for their beautiful work? And how they’ve changed people’s lives, hearts and minds, and the connective tissue between other human beings, and they’re not recognized for that? Metz wrote, followed by a collection of exasperated and surprised sounds. “I understand that’s not all, honey, but it’s something.”

To see Moore talk more about the “The Train” episode referenced above, see the video below.

