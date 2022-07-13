The average UK household is 8,800 per year, poorer than France or Germany | economic growth (GDP)





The average UK household is 8,800 poorer than the average in the five countries because the UK has not taken seriously inequality and low growth over the past 15 years.

According to a report by the Resolution Foundation, low productivity and failure to close the gap between the rich and the poor have widened the prosperity gap with France, Germany, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands.

According to the think tank, if the UK matched the country’s average income and level of inequality, the average household income in the UK would be one-third higher and that of the poorest households would be two-fifths higher.

Income Inequality – Graph

UK Chief Executive Officer Torsten Bell said: But these strengths are not based on a recent record of low growth that has left the UK behind others.

This forms a detrimental combination with high inequality in the UK, making low- and middle-income households far poorer than households in similar countries.

We need to get this back, but we’re not on track to do so. We underestimate the magnitude of the relative decline and are not serious about the nature of our economy or the scale of change needed to make it happen. This should change.

The Foundation report reported that the Stagnation Nation was in line with calls from the British Industry Confederation (CBI) and the Treasury Selection Committee to create a coherent growth strategy for the government.

In an open letter to ministers, CBI Secretary-General Tony Danker squinted at the tax-cut bid wars underway by Conservative rivals to replace Boris Johnson, urging candidates to show their growth policy is more than that. .

The overriding goal of current tax policy is to stimulate business investment, the business lobby group added. Growth that relies solely on government or household consumption is doomed to fail, especially during times of high inflation and high debt.

median household income graph

Danker said the economy could grow by $700 billion over the next decade if governments develop serious, credible and bold policies for growth.

There are awards presented through decarbonization, innovation, trade, thriving regions, labor and health. And governments can make these awards a reality by leveraging the four key growth drivers. building a workforce for the future; providing catalytic public investment; And create a market to dominate the world.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s finance committee has expressed concern over the chopping block and changes in the government’s approach to the economy, warning of the risk of fragmentation and a lack of long-term thinking after scrapping industrial strategies and replacing them with growth plans. It was not clear how the growth plan improved over its predecessor, the report said.

Commission Chairman Mel Stride said: We have a new Prime Minister and we will soon have a new Prime Minister. Understanding productivity will be the key to starting economic growth and spurring more business investment in the UK. The evidence we have received shows that government policy decisions require greater stability and long-term certainty.

The Resolution Foundation found that the UK closed the productivity gap with France and Germany in the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s, but since then the gap has widened from 6% to 16%.

While the top 10% of households in the UK are wealthier than households in many other European countries, middle-class UK households are 9% poorer than French households, and the bottom one-fifth of the UK’s households are more than 20% poorer than other European countries. French and German equivalents.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence has fallen for the seventh straight month in recent months, driven by low growth and rising inflation, according to the latest monthly confidence indicators from YouGov and the Center for Economic and Business Research.

