COVID-19 reverses progress in the fight against antimicrobial resistance in the United States | CDC Online Newsroom





The COVID-19 pandemic has set back years of progress in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AR) in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, COVID-19: US Impact on Antimicrobial Resistance, Special Report 2022, concludes that the threat of antimicrobial resistant infections is not only still present, but has worsened – with resilient hospitals – infections and onset deaths both increase by at least 15% in the first year of the pandemic.

“This setback can and should be temporary. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly shown us that antimicrobial resistance will not stop if we let our guard down; there is no time to waste,” said Michael Craig, MPP, director of the CDC’s Antibiotic Resistance Strategy and Coordination Unit. “The best way to avoid a pandemic caused by an antimicrobial resistant pathogen is to identify the gaps and invest in prevention to keep our country safe.”

In the report, the CDC analyzed the state of antimicrobial resistance in the United States immediately following the 2020 peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data shows an alarming increase in resistant infections beginning during hospitalization, increasing globally by 15% from 2019 to 2020 among seven pathogens. Increases in specific pathogens included:

Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter – 78% increase in infections, Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa – 32% increase in infections, Vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE) – 14% increase in infections and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) – increase 13% in infections.

Antifungal resistant threats also increased in 2020, including Candida auris – which increased by 60% overall – and Candida species (excluding Candida auris), with a 26% increase in infections in hospitals. In comparison, in a 2019 report, significant national reductions in hospitals were celebrated, where antimicrobial resistant infections fell by 27% from 2012 to 2017; the data shows that these reductions continued in hospitals until the start of the pandemic. Clostridioides difficile is the only healthcare-associated pathogen to improve in 2020, likely in part due to changes in healthcare-seeking behaviors.

In US hospitals, CDC data shows significant increases in antibiotic use and difficulty following infection prevention and control guidelines, which are critical to preventing antimicrobial-resistant infections and their spread. During the pandemic, hospitals have experienced problems with the supply of personal protective equipment, staff shortages and longer stays for patients. Hospitals were also treating sicker patients who required more frequent and longer use of medical devices such as catheters and ventilators. The impact of the pandemic has likely resulted in an increase in hospital-acquired antimicrobial-resistant infections.

In the first year of the pandemic, more than 29,400 people died from infections resistant to antimicrobials commonly associated with healthcare. Of these, nearly 40% contracted the infection while in hospital. The total national burden of AR deaths may be much higher, but data gaps caused by the pandemic hamper this analysis. The CDC has limited data on the spread of antimicrobial resistant infections in the community; many clinics and health facilities had limited services, served fewer patients, or closed completely in the face of the challenges of COVID-19. Data is unavailable or delayed for nine of the 18 pathogens listed in the CDC’s 2019 Antibiotic Resistance Threat Reports.

In the 2019 report, complete health care and community data from last year was available for calculation, the CDC estimated that more than 2.8 million antimicrobial resistant infections occur in the United States. United every year, resulting in the deaths of more than 35,000 people.

Historic advances made in prescribing antibiotics have also been reversed during the pandemic. Antibiotics were often the first option given to treat those with pneumonia-like symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, even though this often represented the viral illness of COVID-19, for which antibiotics are not effective. From March 2020 to October 2020, nearly 80% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 received an antibiotic. Although some of these prescriptions may be appropriate when the risks of associated bacterial or fungal infections are unknown, this high level of prescribing may also put patients at risk for side effects and create a pathway for the development and spread of the disease. resistance.

Despite the pandemic, in 2020 more than 90% of US hospitals had an antibiotic stewardship program aligned with the CDC’s Essentials of Hospital Antibiotic Stewardship, which may have contributed to the reduction in Clostridioides difficile infections .

During the pandemic, many antimicrobial resistance programs have helped stop the spread of COVID-19. For example, the CDC’s AR Solutions initiative provided infection control expertise to healthcare facilities, many of which are nursing homes, to perform more than 14,000 outbreak consultations; The CDC’s AR Lab Network has sequenced more than 4,700 SAR-CoV-2 genomes; and the CDC’s NHSN, which drives patient safety programs by tracking antimicrobial resistant infections and antibiotic use in healthcare, provided additional capacity to support COVID-19 data collection. in hospitals and nursing homes.

“We need to emphasize and expand the implementation of effective prevention strategies that are already in the CDC’s toolkit to all healthcare settings,” said Denise Cardo, MD, division director of CDC Health Care Quality Advocacy. “The 2021 launch of the Global AR Lab and Response Network and the Global Action in Healthcare Network is an example of how aggressively the CDC is taking action to combat antimicrobial resistance not just in the United States, but in nearly 50 countries around the world. We made significant progress before the pandemic, and I am confident that we will make significant progress in the future.

With prevention and preparedness as its primary focus, the CDC remains committed to the U.S. National Action Plan to Combat Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria (CARB) and will move forward by closing gaps in the public health system and exploring investments in U.S. healthcare infrastructure in the following key areas:

Improve systems and data sharing: expand electronic data automation under the NHSN to enable health facilities and systems to have the information they need on antibiotic use and antimicrobial resistance . Additionally, this includes sharing established networks like the CDC’s AR Lab Network during emergencies, using telehealth for contact tracing, and working to support uninterrupted laboratory supplies and equipment for patient care. and infection control. Infection Control: Continue to provide high-quality infection prevention and control training like Project Firstline to all healthcare professionals and healthcare settings beyond hospitals, such as nursing homes and others long-term care facilities. It also means educating the public on how they can stop the spread of germs and practice infection prevention in the communities where they live and work. Use and access to antibiotics/antifungals: Optimization of antibiotic use in all health facilities and implementation of CDC essentials in all health facilities. Additionally, work to promote the optimal use and monitoring of antibiotics and antifungals for companion animals and agriculture. Environment and sanitation: expand the capacity of the national wastewater surveillance system to collect data on antimicrobial resistance in wastewater treatment plants and healthcare facilities, studying resistance in community and healthcare wastewater national and global health. This also includes expanding global capabilities to address antimicrobial resistance in the environment and monitor antimicrobial resistance in One Health. Vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics: Improve inter-agency collaboration to accelerate research for the development of new antibiotics, antifungals and therapeutics. For example, working with the Food and Drug Administration to identify ways to support the availability of decolonization products. This also includes supporting the use of vaccines to prevent infections, slow the spread of resistance and reduce the use of antibiotics, and creating a vaccine data platform to inform the development of new vaccines.

The CDC is and will remain at the forefront of the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Although the pandemic has undone much of the progress of the past decade in infection prevention and control, the fight will now take on renewed fervor in prevention-focused public health actions to keep the country safe. .

