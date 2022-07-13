



The British government has filed a document with the Supreme Court arguing that the Scottish government’s attempt to legislate a second independence referendum should be abandoned.

The document makes clear the Conservative government’s view that indyref2bill will be outside the legislative powers of the Scottish Parliament.

The UK government is asking the Supreme Court whether the ruling is “early” given that the Scottish government’s referendum bill has not yet been presented or passed in Parliament.

The news follows a submission by Scottish lawyer Dorothy Bain who has asked the court to decide whether the Scottish Parliament has the power to repeat the referendum.

Bain appealed to the Supreme Court for a ruling after Shedd concluded he lacked the confidence needed to allow Holyrood to legislate indyref2 to pass legislation to introduce into the Scottish Parliament.

Legal critics are divided over whether Holyrood could hold a second independence vote without Westminster’s consent.

In late June, Secretary Nicola Sturgeon announced that her referendum bill, which aimed to legislate a ballot that would take place in October 192023, had been brought directly to the Supreme Court.

Bain said there are “real issues of unresolved law” that require a ruling from the UK’s highest court.

However, the Conservative government has asked the Supreme Court to consider whether Bain’s recommendation should be upheld, arguing that it “raises important legal issues that cross the legal process for establishing vested legislative powers.”

A provision of Scottish law permits the state attorney to refer all matters of commission that are not subject to litigation to the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s spokesman said the Scottish people had already voted in favor of indyref2.

“The Scottish government intends to give the Scottish people a choice of independence entirely, and has laid out a way to do so,” he said.

The UK government has made repeated attempts to thwart democracy, which has now escalated to not even making a substantive argument in front of the Supreme Court, just to show how low the UK government’s trust in trade unions is.

However, whether a reference is accepted, how long it will take to decide and what judgment will be rendered are all matters for the courts to decide. This reference is now in the Supreme Court and the Court should be allowed to perform its functions.

A UK government spokesperson said: We have made it clear that it is not the time to discuss another independent referendum when people across Scotland want the two governments to work together on issues that are important to them and their families.

But after Lord Advocates referred the Scottish government to a draft Scottish independence referendum bill, the British government today submitted an initial response to the Supreme Court.

The document confirms that the Scottish Attorney General will be the official party to the case and asks the courts to consider whether it should accept Lord Advocates’ commission.

The current Scottish Spokesperson is Keith Stewart QC, serving as Baron Stewart of Dirleton in the Senate. He took the position after Richard Keen resigned at the end of 2020 after ministers admitted that provisions of the Conservative Party’s internal market legislation would violate international law.

