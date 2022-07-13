Wall Street recession fears fueled by patchy US economic data





Investor worries about the overheating U.S. economy are giving way to recessionary jitters as analysts fear the Federal Reserve could stifle growth with its rapid monetary policy tightening.

Markets are aggressively pricing in Fed rate hikes in the coming months, while signaling expectations that the central bank will change course next year and start cutting rates.

We’ve seen the consumer squeezed by the rising cost of living and monetary policy, which could lead to a consumer-led recession, said Erin Browne, portfolio manager at Pimco.

Economic reports released over the past two weeks have added to the sense of uncertainty. Key surveys of the US service and manufacturing sectors from the Institute for Supply Management have shown that US companies are cutting back on hiring. The weekly jobless claims figures also indicated a slowing momentum. However, Friday’s monthly jobs report showed robust hiring, while inflation in May hit its highest level since late 1981.

Jan Hatzius, chief U.S. economist at Goldman Sachs, said there was no doubt a slowdown in the labor market was underway, adding that job openings and quits were falling, insurance claims Unemployment was rising, ISM employment indexes in manufacturing and services had fallen to contraction levels, and many publicly traded companies announced hiring freezes or slowdowns.

Still, Hatzius said fears of a looming U.S. recession eased somewhat after figures showed the U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, far beating expectations.

The June jobs report also bolstered expectations that the Fed will raise rates by 0.75 percentage points at the end of July, bringing the benchmark central bank interest rate back to a range of 2.25. to 2.5%, compared to 0 to 0.25% at the start of 2022. .

Rate hikes have already pushed up borrowing costs in the United States, triggered strong selling in the corporate bond market, sparked the worst first-half selloff in Wall Street stocks since 1970 and helped make climb the dollar against its peers.

The combination drove financial conditions to their tightest level since the early days of the coronavirus crisis in 2020, according to an index compiled by Goldman. Tighter financial conditions generally spill over to the broader economy, weighing on output.

Even after the jobs report, a running economic forecast from the Atlanta Fed points to output contracting at an annualized rate of 1.2% in the second quarter of this year, following an annualized decline of 1.6% in the first trimester.

Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup, noted that while June’s strong jobs report runs strongly against the view that the U.S. economy is in recession or imminently will be, the he Fed’s emphasis on slowing the economy to control inflation dramatically increases the risk of a recession. in 2023. He added that the very tight labor market could make it all the more difficult to secure a soft landing.

The US government bond market is also showing warning signs. Two-year Treasury yields are trading about 0.04 percentage points higher than those on 10-year notes. The so-called inversion of the yield curve, in which the yields of short-term securities are higher than those of their long-term counterparts, is generally considered a gloomy sign for the economic outlook.

A recession in the United States has followed every inversion of the yield curve within six months to two years over the past five decades. The first yield curve inversion this year in March would put the U.S. on course for a recession by early 2024 at the latest, a prediction also reflected in other parts of the market.

At this point, there is a lot of uncertainty. Investors have very different probabilities as to whether the recession will occur in the next 12 or 24 months, said John Madziyire, head of U.S. Treasuries at Vanguard. But what has definitely happened is that there has been a deterioration in consumer confidence and business confidence.

Recommended

This more pessimistic outlook is also reflected in Fed rate hike expectations. Futures market trading suggests that investors expect the Fed to raise its key interest rate to a peak of around 3.5% by February 2023, but then start cutting rates to less than 3% by November of the same year.

A report this week on US inflation will help shed more light on the expected trajectory of Fed rate hikes. Wall Street economists expect the annual rate of consumer price growth to have hit 8.8% in June, from 8.6% in May, according to a FactSet survey.

With last week’s jobs report showing continued strong payroll gains in a record tight labor market, barring any significant inflation disappointment this week, the Fed should be on track to increase by another [0.75 percentage points] at its next meeting, Deutsche Bank economists said.

FT poll: how do you deal with higher inflation?

We study the impact of the rising cost of living on people around the world and want to hear what our readers have to say about what you are doing to combat the costs. Tell us via a short survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/51037dc0-2426-41b9-939a-ad6c8e3ea19a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos