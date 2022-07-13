BBC Investigation Proposes War Crimes in Afghanistan by British Special Forces | Investigation News





At least 54 Afghans were killed by British special forces in suspicious circumstances during their 2010-11 tour to Helmand.

According to the BBC, commandos from the British Elite Special Air Service (SAS) corps killed at least 54 Afghans under suspicious circumstances during a six-month tour of Helmand province from November 2010 to May 2011, but the military chain of command has hidden concerns. Media Network Research.

Unarmed Afghan men were routinely cold-blooded shot and killed by SAS troops during night air strikes during Afghanistan’s long war and were planted with weapons to justify their crimes, a four-year investigation revealed during a four-year investigation.

Senior officers, including General Mark Carleton-Smith, who at the time commanded British special forces, were aware of concerns about the operation within the SAS but did not report them to the Military Police, the BBC said on Tuesday.

Under the laws governing the British military, it is a criminal offense for a commander to fail to inform the military police if he becomes aware of a potential war crime, the BBC said.

Carlton-Smith, who was discharged as commander-in-chief of the British Army last month, declined to comment on the BBC program Panorama. The program said the investigation was based on court documents, leaked emails and visits of its own reporters to the Afghan operation site.

The defense ministry said there was not enough evidence to support the allegation in a preliminary investigation into British military behavior in Afghanistan.

No new evidence was presented, but police told the BBC they would consider all charges as new evidence emerges.

The British Army has served with courage and professionalism in Afghanistan and we will always keep them to the highest standards.

the police interfere

A full-air panoramic survey on Tuesday evening confirmed that 54 people were shot dead in suspicious circumstances by a SAS unit while touring the state of Helmand.

Post-mortem reports showed other officers were surprised by the high casualty rate inflicted by the unit when none of the SAS units reported injuries in an overt gunfight with Taliban fighters.

The night raid killed too many people and the explanation didn’t make sense. If someone is detained, they shouldn’t eventually die, a senior officer at the special forces headquarters told Panorama.

If that continued to happen, an alarm went off at headquarters. It was clear at the time that something was wrong.

SAS bullet holes found at the site of an Afghan residential complex after the raid were of particular concern, indicating that everything indicating that the suspect was kneeling or lying on the ground was low.

Several warnings have been sent to the chain of command, the BBC said. However, the SAS squadron was deployed for another flight in 2012 after a six-month tour.

In 2014, the British Military Police launched an investigation into more than 600 criminal charges by British forces in Afghanistan, including multiple killings by SAS squadrons.

However, RMP investigators told the BBC that they had been thwarted by British forces, and the investigation ended in 2019.

Colonel Oliver Lee, commander of the Royal Marine Corps in Afghanistan in 2011, told the program that these allegations were incredibly shocking and deserved a full public scrutiny.

