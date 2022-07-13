LeBron James criticizes US efforts to bring Brittney Griner back from Russia





As Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia galvanized the sports world in favor of the WNBA star’s return to the United States, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wondered why Griner would want to return to a country that took so long to help in a resolution for her.

“Now how can she feel like America has her back?” James said in a trailer for the latest episode of his talk show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” which aired on YouTube. “I was like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

James tweeted later Tuesday that his comments weren’t meant to disrespect “our beautiful country,” but that he explained how Griner “probably felt emotionally with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside. out of this cage she’s been in for over 100 days.”

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner didn’t strike a chord with our beautiful country. I was just saying how she probably feels emotionally with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100 days! Long story short #BringHerHome

LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

Griner was arrested in Moscow in February after the Russian Federal Customs Service allegedly discovered vape pen cartridges containing hash oil in a bag belonging to her. Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession last week and will appear in court again on Thursday.

In early June, shortly after the US State Department classified Griner’s fate as wrongful detention, James tweeted in support of the seven-time All-Star.

James’ Uninterrupted media platform also sells t-shirts with “We Are BG” printed on the front, with Uninterrupted’s online store stating that proceeds from the merchandise will go to the BG Advocacy Fund, run by the Griner family. to cover the legal fees associated with his release.

It’s unclear when the episode, which will debut in its entirety on Friday, was filmed. In the trailer, James mentions that Griner has been detained for over 110 days — Griner’s timeline in Russia hit the 110-day mark nearly five weeks ago.

Last week, Griner’s coach on the Phoenix Mercury, Vanessa Nygaard, brought up James’ name when giving an update on the country’s slow response to the center’s detention.

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” Nygaard told reporters. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know that, and it’s so that’s what hurts a little more.”

At the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago last weekend, each player donned a jersey with Griner’s last name and No. 42 for the second half of the competition.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, speaking Tuesday night after his league’s board of governors meeting in Las Vegas, reiterated that the NBA and WNBA are “doing everything in their power” to bring Griner back to the House.

“I accept that the administration is doing all they can at this time,” Silver said. “There are very complex geopolitical issues here. And I’m sure as invariably as they are more focused on Brittney, there are other families who are of course concerned about their loved ones who are being held against their will in Russia right now. … There are very difficult issues that the Biden administration has to deal with in terms of what is appropriate.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would continue to work for the release of Griner, along with other Americans held by Moscow, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

“We will not back down until Brittney, Paul Whelan and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones,” he tweeted last week.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday that former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson had been in contact with the National Security Council but would not comment on his trip or what happened next. he intends to do. A source told ABC News that Richardson plans to travel to Russia and work on Griner’s release.

