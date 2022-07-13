Eight candidates to replace British Prime Minister Johnson





Johnson had to announce his resignation over scandal Eight said he had enough candidates to replace him and two said Sunak, who likes withdrawal tax cut promises dominating divisive party primaries, should contain inflation

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) – Eight Conservatives will face fierce competition to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson as party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after securing enough of his fellow candidates to pass the first round on Wednesday.

Only two wishers failed to secure the 20 candidates they needed, leaving behind a wide range of candidates seeking party support, promising tax cuts, honesty, and serious government. series of scandals. read more

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is a favorite of bookmakers, and his successors Nadhim Zahawi and Foreign Minister Liz Truss will face an increasingly fierce and divisive rivalry. no see.

The UK’s next leader is facing a difficult situation while support for the Conservatives is declining, polls show.

The UK economy faces soaring inflation, high debt and low growth as people grapple with the tightest fiscal pressure in decades. All of this is set in the context of an energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war that caused fuel prices to skyrocket.

As competition intensified, competitive campaigns intensified personal criticism of each other and pointed out financial or other issues at stake with each other.

Sunak started the campaign by portraying himself as a serious candidate, promising “not a fairy tale” of honesty “to grow up” and trying to contrast himself with the widespread tax cuts promised by most other candidates.

“It’s unreliable to promise more spending and lower taxes,” Sunak said, adding that tax cuts could only come after the soaring inflation is resolved.

As Treasury Secretary, Sunak set the UK’s biggest tax burden since the 1950s after overseeing massive increases in government spending during the coronavirus pandemic, igniting him by saying that most other hopefuls would oversee the cuts. Immediately.

‘Dirty Trix’

Sunak has the broadest support of any of his peers who have expressed his views publicly.

Former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak speaks to the press at an event to kick off his campaign to become the Conservative Party’s next leader and prime minister in London, England, on 12 July 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

read more

A well-informed junior trade minister, Penny Mordaunt, who took the lead in Conservative lawmakers polls, has also tried to be more cautious about taxes, saying now is not the time to cut government spending.

“Other people will definitely try to get the votes, and they will try to set fire to certain party members,” she told LBC Radio. “Now is not the time for radical tax policies and commitments,” she said.

Attorney General Suella Braverman; former Health and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt; Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee; And former minister-elect Kemi Badenoch, who is gaining support for the party’s right wing, is another contender for the first round of the primary.

Transport Minister Grant Sapps was previously the first candidate to close a bid in support of Sunak, and Interior Minister Pretty Patel has announced she will not run.

Foreign Secretary Truss was backed by Johnson’s closest two ministers, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg. All of them were critical of Sunak.

Dorries accused Sunak of using “dirty trickery” to manipulate leadership competition.

Sunak’s team did not respond to requests for comment.

The Conservative Parliamentary Committee of Parliament, organizing the 1922 primary, after repeated voting over the next few weeks, announced that the field would soon be reduced to a final two, with fewer than 200,000 members by July 21st.

The winner and the new Prime Minister of the UK will be announced on 5 September. read more

Meanwhile, the opposition Labor Party said Wednesday it was “getting terrified” after the government blocked a confidence vote attempt to immediately remove Johnson from office. read more

The government says Labor is trying to “do politics” and will allow Labor to vote of confidence if the consent text is changed to remove references to Johnson.

Additional reports by William James and Kylie Maclellan; by Michael Holden; Edited by Angus MacSwan, Alison Williams, David Evans and Mark Heinrich

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

