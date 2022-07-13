UK Covid infection levels estimated to reach new record highs for pandemic





It is estimated that the level of COVID-19 infection in the UK has reached an all-time high due to the pandemic.

According to the latest outbreak figures from the ZOE Covid study, an average of 351,000 people are infected with the virus every day, up 13% from earlier this month.

The previous record of 350,000 daily infections was set at the end of March 2022.

Professor Tim Spector, the study’s lead scientist, said that one in 15 people in the UK is now infected with the virus. He added that cases are still increasing across England but are leveling off in Scotland and Wales.

Infection rates also continue to rise in all age groups, but are beginning to level off in children, research shows.

The recent spike in cases has been driven by the Omicron substrain BA.5, which is more prevalent than previous strains of the coronavirus.

This strain is particularly good at immune escape, increasing reinfection in people despite vaccines and natural immunity over the past few weeks, Professor Spector said earlier this month.

The record figure comes as principals warn of rising student absenteeism. Overall attendance at public schools, excluding students in grades 11 and 13, fell to 86.9 percent on July 7 from 89.4 percent on June 23, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

General view of the cracked land with the Houses of Parliament behind and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, as the hot weather continues

Reuters

A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent pool hanging 35 meters above the ground between two apartment buildings in hot weather at Nine Elms in central London.

Dad

Novak Djokovic and runner-up Nick Kyrgios win the men’s singles final at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Getty

People enjoying the warm weather at South Sea Beach, Hampshire

Dad

Alfie Hewett celebrates winning the Gentlemens Wheelchair Singles semi-final against Gustavo Fernandez in Wimbledon.

Dad

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation in front of 10 Downing Street.

Getty

England players rejoice after winning the women’s Euro opening match against Austria.

Reuters

British Minister of Culture Nadine Dorries, UK Minister of Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg, UK Attorney General Suella Braverman and UK Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly cabinet meeting on Downing Street, London.

Getty

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates victory over Brandon Nakashima of USA in the men’s singles round of 16 at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon.

AFP/Getty

Blossoming borage fields turn purple near Feering in Essex.

Dad

London’s Pride Parade

Getty

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest in front of the Interior Ministry in London to celebrate his birthday.

Dad

The Right Honorable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honorable Sir George Reid at the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, and The Right Honorable Sir George Reid at St Giles’ Cathedral while in Scotland attended the Order of Thistle after attending the Royal Princess, Edinburgh

Dad

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, speaks at the PMQ.

British Parliament/AFP/Getty

Rafael Nadal tries to catch the ball in the first round of Wimbledon against Francisco Serundolo.

Reuters

Cleaning begins after the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.

EPA

Paul McCartney (from left), Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Spectators watch a Wet Leg performance on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

Dad

Aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site

James Dagittis/SWNS

Festival-goers on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival

EPA

A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London as members of the rail, maritime and transport unions launch a nationwide strike in a heated debate over wages, jobs and conditions

Dad

A photo of a handout from Big Issue, the Duke of Cambridge, which sells Big Issue in London.

Dad

Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria created by Architects of Air during the Meliora festival at Inverclyde’s Beacon Arts Center. Inspired by natural geometry and Islamic architecture, Arboria II features meandering passageways in small domes with light and color created by daylight shining through colored plastic structures.

Dad

Protesters organized by trade unions against British government policies march in Parliament Square in London, England.

Reuters

Crowds at Bournemouth Beach during a heatwave

Getty

Paige Dawson, 28, takes a selfie with her baby bump in a huge poppy field in Bramford, Suffolk.

Dad

The royal procession arrives at the Parade Ring ahead of the second day of the Royal Ascot race.

Dad

Flowers and tribute left outside Grenfell Tower to mark the 5th anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people

AP

Protesters against the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda protest outside the Interior Ministry building.

Reuters

The 2nd Battalion of the Scottish Guard marches through the streets of Blackpool, Lancashire, to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Dad

The general public at the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Great Park, Windsor.

Dad

Students working with Sgt Tommy O’Toole of the Royal Navy in the world’s first portable luge ramp designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of six Renfrewshire elementary school students.

Dad

Travelers ride horses on the River Eden at the Appleby Horse Fair, where gypsies and travelers gather every year in Appleby, Cumbria.

Dad

An extinction uprising activist holds a dog in a construction helmet as he attends a demonstration at a biodiversity conference in Dublin Castle calling for legal protection for Irish wildlife.

Reuters

Downing Street workers remove Jubilee flags outside 10 Downing Street, London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of no confidence in his leadership, but lost more than 40% of the House of Commons support after a parliamentary vote.

EPA

As more than 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to mate and breed their young, the garnets congregate at Yorkshire’s Bempton Cliffs. From April to August, the cliffs come alive with nesting adults and young chicks.

Dad

Performers Appearing in Platinum Jubilee Beauty Pageant

Reuters

On Derby Day, jockeys from past and present on Queen Elizabeth II’s horses line up in her colors.

Reuters

Prince Harry waits for the start of Queen’s Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

AFP/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II of England stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and British troops march in Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping Colors

AFP/Getty

Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield care for the wildflower meadows at King’s College, Cambridge.

Dad

Sir Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 is expected to sell for up to $1.4 million at auction. The family of actor James Bond, who died in October 2020 at the age of 90, is selling a 1964 classic car to raise funds for a charity established in his name.

Dad

Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a cup of tea during the Jubilee Tea Pawty at award-winning puppy nursery, Bruces.

Ben Stevens / Finpep

Nottingham Forest Capu celebrates after winning the Championship playoff final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Action image via Reuters

Lights come on as balloons are tied to the ground during the sunset at the Isle of Wight Balloon Festival at Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle of Wight.

Dad

A crow is chasing a city fox that has dug up a new carcass outside Old Bailey in central London.

Dad

Pedestrians walk through the ‘Living Wall’ art project in West London, created in collaboration with the National Portrait Galler and Earls Court Development Company.

AFP/Getty

Attendees at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London

Dad

People pass a sign at Liverpool Street Station on the first day of operation of the Elizabeth Line joining the London Underground network in London, England.

EPA

A soldier being taken to Dover, Kent, holds a small child among presumed immigrants.

Dad

Secondary school attendance was 81.2%, down from 86.9% on June 23, which equates to nearly 1 in 5 students out of school.

This data represents the lowest level of attendance since January 28th. At this time, 85.3% of students were at school during Omicron’s infection wave.

Geoff Barton, executive director of the Association of School and College Leaders, explained that the data is of great concern.

It is not known how many of these absences are directly due to the coronavirus, he said, as the government has decided not to collect this information anymore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/uk-covid-levels-record-pandemic-b2121433.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos