UK slow heat pump efforts will take 600 years to reach 2050 target





Figures from the European Heat Pump Association indicate that the UK is at the bottom of the list of more than 20 European countries for domestic heat pump installations for 2021.

Environment July 12, 2022

air source heat pump installer working in uk

From Andrew Aitchison/Photo via Getty Images

The UK had the worst performance of heat pump installations in Europe last year, a technology that many experts consider essential to eliminating carbon emissions from home heating.

During 2021, 1.48 heat pumps were installed per 1,000 households in the UK. Norway, with 49.77 heat pumps installed per 1,000 households, ranks first, according to new sales data released today by the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).

A total of 42,779 heat pumps were installed in the UK last year, and the current rate is well below the 15.3 per 1000 households that the independent Climate Change Commission says will be needed to meet the UK’s 2050 net zero goal.

It will take more than 600 years to reach the Climate Change Commission’s scenario to achieve a net zero of 27.2 million homes with heat pumps in 2050 at the rate at which heat pumps were installed last year.

A heat pump is an effective inverse refrigerator that typically draws heat from air or land and then raises the temperature with an electric pump. The UK government sees gas boilers as a key way to reduce emissions by replacing them, and has set a target of 600,000 installations per year by 2028.

The figures released today show the UK at the bottom for the second year in a row in install rates, but 2021 was slightly worse. In 2020, the United Kingdom and Hungary were tied for bottom place. The reason the UK is underperforming is simple, says Jan Rosenow of the non-profit Regulatory Assistance Project. [in the UK] It was cheaper and the electricity bill was higher. That was a key factor in the low absorption rate.

Most countries that have deployed more heat pumps are starting to address the disparity between electricity and gas prices, he says. Denmark lowered its electricity bill for heating to nearly zero last year, and the Netherlands, a large gas producer, is now regularly examining the disparity between gas and electricity prices.

EHPA’s Thomas Nowak says the UK government must make the cleanest heating solutions the most economically attractive. This can be achieved through the introduction of CO2 prices and a readjustment of energy taxation.

There is reason to think 2022 could be different. The UK government has promised a gradual transition to gas bills for the levy it pays through electricity, and the energy crisis has caused consumers to pay for gas more rapidly than electricity, mostly from renewables and nuclear power. Families in England and Wales that have installed heat pumps since 1 April were also able to charge 5000 in the cost of the system under the government’s “Boiler Upgrade Plan”.

Rosenow, who said UK heat pump installers are over-ordering, adds that UK consumers are increasingly aware of the risks of using fossil fuels for heating given price fluctuations.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the new figures: “Comparisons similar to European countries are misleading.”

