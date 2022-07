American tourist taking selfie falls into Vesuvius volcano

It was the height of stupidity.

A Maryland influencer had to be rescued after falling into Mount Vesuvius while taking a selfie in a restricted area.

“He was very lucky,” Paolo Cappelli, president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio base, told NBC News of the near miss.

The fiasco happened over the weekend as 23-year-old Philip Carroll and two relatives climbed the legendary 4,203ft volcano in Campania, Italy. They reportedly wandered off the trail for a chance to take photos at the top, ignoring signs that the area was off limits to tourists.

“This family took another trail, closed to tourists, even though there was a small gate and ‘no entry’ signs,” Cappelli said. Additionally, the family had neglected to purchase tickets, necessary to ensure there are a manageable number of hikers on the trail, the Huffington Post reported.

Maryland's Philip Carroll had to be rescued after falling into Mount Vesuvius while taking a selfie in a restricted area. Carroll suffered scratches and cuts to his back and arms in his fall.

Disaster struck after Carroll attempted to take a selfie atop the ancient volcano, after which he dropped his phone into the crater. The Baltimore native then attempted to retrieve it, but slipped and fell a few feet into the mouth of the mountain before becoming stuck, according to Cappelli’s account.

The trip boss said Carroll was lucky because ‘if he continued he would have dived 300 meters [1,000 feet] in the crater”, probably when he died. Instead, he only suffered a blow to the head and cuts to his arms and back, as seen in Facebook photos posted by Gennaro Lametta, a government tourism official.

A snow-capped Mount Vesuvius seen from the ferry terminal in Naples, Italy. Getty Images

Luckily, guides from the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio spotted Carroll in peril on the opposite side of the rim and were able to rescue him with a long rope, according to Italian ragman Ill Mattino. The thrill seeker was reportedly unconscious when guides picked him up, but was only treated at the scene by paramedics as Carroll refused to be admitted to hospital, CNN reported.

He was later apprehended by local Carabinieri police, Cappelli said, although his charges are still unclear.

Mount Vesuvius is best known for being the site of the cataclysmic eruption of AD 79, which flooded the booming Roman metropolises of Pompeii and Herculaneum, killing thousands. The ash-buried cities remained largely forgotten until the 18th century, when archaeologists excavated the site, offering groundbreaking insight into a civilization seemingly frozen in time.

The volcano has been dormant since 1944, with its last major eruption occurring in 1631.

