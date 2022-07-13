The United States sends a destroyer near the Paracel Islands angering China | South China Sea News





The United States says sailing near disputed islands was a freedom of navigation operation, while China calls it illegal.

The United States sent a ship across the northern South China Sea near the disputed Paracel Islands in a move condemned by China.

The USS Benfold traveled near the archipelago of more than 100 reefs and islands, which are occupied by China and claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, as part of a freedom of navigation operation that the United States says United, was necessary to assert rights and freedoms under international law in disputed waters.

The illegal and extensive maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unfettered commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for nations bordering the South China Sea, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement Wednesday.

Beijing, which took control of Paracels Woody Island in 1955, reacted angrily to the presence of the American destroyer. Woody Island is the most prominent feature of the island chain and China has built an airport and other facilities there.

On July 13, the U.S. guided-missile destroyer Benfold illegally burst into Chinese territorial waters off Paracel without the approval of the Chinese government, Tian Junli, spokesman for the Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command, said in a statement. a statement.

The move seriously undermined the peace and stability of the South China Sea and seriously violated international law and international relations norms, Tian said, according to Reuters news agency.

Tensions have been simmering for years in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety.

Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines also have water claims.

Manila filed a legal challenge against Beijing’s actions at sea in 2013, and the court in The Hague ruled three years later that China’s claim had no basis in law.

Beijing has refused to recognize the decision and says its so-called historic rights on which it bases its sovereignty claims predate the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

UNCLOS defines what countries can claim from various geographical features at sea and also governs maritime behavior. China and the Philippines are among 167 parties that have signed and ratified UNCLOS. The United States has not ratified the legislation but recognizes the instrument as customary international law.

In its statement, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet noted that China, Taiwan and Vietnam are all in violation of international law by requiring prior authorization or notification before a naval vessel or warship engages in an innocent passage through the waters around the Paracels.

He said sailing by the USS Benfold was a challenge to such illegal restrictions.

