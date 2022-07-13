US Navy destroyer conducts freedom of navigation exercise in South China Sea





Lt. Nicholas Lingo, spokesman for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet based in Japan, said this was the second so-called freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands – known as the Xisha Islands in China – so far this year, and the third targeting Beijing’s “excessive maritime claims” in regional waters during the same period.

Wednesday’s operation of the USS Benfold guided-missile destroyer challenged not only China, but Vietnam and the self-governing island of Taiwan, which also claim the islands, as the three governments demand military vessels seek permission or give notice of “innocent passage”. across the region, Lingo said.

The Paracels are a collection of 130 small islands and coral reefs in the northwest part of the South China Sea. They have no indigenous population to speak of, only Chinese military garrisons numbering 1,400 people, according to the CIA World Factbook.

The islands have been in Chinese hands for almost 50 years and during that time they have been populated with military installations of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The PLA’s Southern Theater Command said it warned the US destroyer to leave its “territorial waters”.

“The actions of the US military have gravely violated China’s sovereignty and security, gravely undermined the peace and stability of the South China Sea, and gravely violated international law and norms of international relations,” he said. PLA Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson for the PLA. Southern Theater Command, said in a statement.

But Lingo, the spokesman for the US 7th Fleet, said the US destroyer’s sailing “upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized by international law”.

“The illegal and extensive maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unfettered commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for nations bordering the South China Sea,” the statement said.

“Under international law … vessels of all States – including their warships – enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea. The unilateral imposition of any prior authorization or notification requirement for innocent passage is illegal,” the United States said. According to the navy statement.

Claiming freedom of navigation rights involves navigating within the territorial limit of 12 miles from the coastline of a country recognized by international law.

The US Navy statement said Wednesday’s operation also challenged “straight baselines” – measures to define all waters of the Island Chain as a single territorial claim.

“International law does not allow mainland states, such as the PRC, to establish baselines around entire island groups scattered around. With these baselines, the PRC has attempted to claim more internal waters, territorial sea, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf than it is entitled to under international law,” the 7th Fleet statement read, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

The PLA said on Wednesday that the US Navy was increasing tensions in the region.

“Facts once again show that the United States is a ‘creator of risks to the South China Sea’ and a ‘disruptor of regional peace and stability,'” the PLA statement said.

