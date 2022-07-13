Prime Day 2022 Live Day 2: Amazon’s Best UK Deals for Bose, Ninja, Vacuums and More





I was able to act as my own personal shopper until the end of the event tonight at midnight.

(Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2, 2022, is here for all those looking for a bargain. That said, today is your last chance to get a discount on one of the biggest deals of the year.

The 48-hour jackpot is seeing huge savings in technology, home and kitchen appliances, liquor, gaming, and more, along with huge savings for top brands including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline.

Yesterday was stronger than ever, with record discounts on the Echo dot (only 19.99) and significant discounts on the new Nintendo Switch OLED. Other highlights include a 45% discount on Simba mats, the lowest price ever on a Microsoft Surface, and a very affordable Shark vacuum. The event ends at midnight tonight, so you’re running out of time to secure your savings, but don’t be afraid, the best deals are saved until the last day and we’re trying to find them around the clock.

Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but as your individual shopper, we’re here to help. In addition to dedicated trading guides, our live blog provides instant updates as deals occur, unparalleled savings, and expert advice on sales exploration. Ready? let’s go.

read more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Show Latest Update 1657716006 Get rid of bad hair days with this ghd gold styler straightener.

We named this model best for straightening and curling in our guide to best ghd straighteners. Reviewers here praised this tool as a versatile option that provides a straight, glossy finish in minutes. Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the edges of the barrel and plate made it quick and easy.

There’s never been a better time to buy the ghds gold styler professional hair straightener, which now offers a sleek 34% savings, with the price dropped significantly from 169 to 111.70 to 57.

Shop This Stylish 34% Off

Amazon Prime Day is here: we found our third ghd gold styler straightener.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 13:40

1657715657 Vacuum Upgrade to Sharks Cordless Stick Cleaner Shark Cordless Stick Cleaner IZ201UKT: Formerly 349.99, Now 229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The clean queen, Mrs Hinch, loves sharks and so are we. This cleaning tool has appeared in reviews of the best cordless vacuums and has impressed our testers. It features a flexible wand that bends like cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, and LED headlights help to illuminate hidden dirt in every nook and cranny, the artist said. They found that the vacuum easily sucks up anything in sight, making it the best they’ve ever tested.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 13:34

From the 1657715406Kindle to the Echo Dot, save big on Amazon’s own devices.

Would it be Prime Day if retailers hadn’t significantly lowered the price of their devices? I don’t think so. Buy a Kindle for your next beach vacation or save up to 60% on Echo smart speakers. Learn more in our guide.

From Echo Dots to Ring Doorbells, the Best Prime Day Deals for Alexa Devices

We’ve found the best Prime Day deals on Amazon Alexa devices and tablets, including Ring doorbells, Fire TV sticks, and more.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 13:30

1657714806 Saves Apple Airpods Pro Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro with magsafe Charging Case Snap-Up: 239 to 179 now, Amazon.co.uk

(Independent)

This Amazon Deal Saves 56 on Current Generation Apple AirPods Pro Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds The deal also includes a Magsafe charging case so you can charge your AirPods when you place them on a wireless charging pad. Here’s what our reviewers said about Apple earphones: AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are hard to find many flaws. As a member of the iOS family, AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get. market. This is currently lower than last year’s Black Friday prices.

Daisy Lester13 July 2022 13:20

1657714206 Keep Cool With 45% Off IndyBest Approved Fans

As the weather warms up, it’s time to invest in one of the hottest accessories this summer: the electric fan. Luckily, there is Prime Day, so you can get a lot of discounts.

Swan SFA12620BLN blue retro 12in table fan: 54.99 to 29.99 now, Amazon.co.uk

Featured in our top fan reviews, you can rest assured knowing that Swans retro fans are high-performance appliances. The authors noted that the 12-inch desk model has a nice retro style and a generous 1.6m cord.

They were also surprised by the low noise level. It’s a great way to lie down by the bed and say goodbye to an anxious, muggy night. And it’s not very tech-savvy, but it has a vibration function and a 3-speed setting. Now you can get a 45% discount.

Stay cool. Now this fan is 45% off.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. There’s also a heat wave, but 45% off Swan table fans with IndyBest approval.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 13:10

1657713606 Pick Poison for Amazon Prime Day

Yes, Prime Day’s tech and consumer electronics deals are very impressive. But have you ever seen the Amazons grocery section? We have many of our favorite drinks here, including whiskey, beer, wine and gin.

And just like the rest of the Amazon range, we find some really good deals so you can stack up and sip your favorite drinks. Thanks to Prime Shipping, it could be tomorrow as soon as possible.

Cheers! Found the best prime day alcohol deals.

Today we found the best Prime Day alcohol deals to shop for gin, vodka, champagne, whiskey, beer and more.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 13:00

1657712706 Pamper Your Dog on This Prime Day

Our writer Alex Lee knows a thing or two about the tech, but as a proud dog parent, he’s also quite an expert on how to treat your pets like royalty. For Prime Day, Alex spent hours scrolling through Amazons pages to find the best dog beds, dog toys, and pet gadgets.

These 7 products are going to pamper your puppy this Amazon Prime Day.

If you want to spoil your dog this Amazon Prime Day, here are some of the products I want to buy and the deals you can expect from Furbo dog cam, Traactive, and more.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 12:45

1657711806Audible 3 months free trial

If you want to listen to books, visit Audible, an online library where you can enjoy a vast collection of recorded books. Current Prime members can now enjoy a 3-month free trial thanks to Amazon.

(Amazon)

Subscriptions typically start at 7.99 per month, so you can buy one free book and as many as you like from the vast collection available.

Daisy Lester13 July 2022 12:30

1657710906Sharks Dyson dupe hair dryer 20% off

At the top of our collection of best hair dryers, Sharks style iQ impresses reviewers and can now save you 50 hair tools for Prime Day.

Shark Style iQ Ion Hair Dryer: Formerly 249.99, Now 199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The shape makes it easy to move around the head and I found it not to be as noisy or heavy as other devices. Our testers praised how fast it dries our hair, the versatility, the adjustable diffuser attachment, the focusing nozzle, and the three speed and heat settings.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 12:15

Save This Prime Day Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle With Extra 1657710006 Purple/Orange Joy-Cons On New Nintendo Switch OLED: Formerly 379.98, Now 341.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We found a bundle deal for the latest Nintendo Switch OLED console. With this Prime Day discount, you can basically pay full price for the console and get an extra pair of purple and orange Joy-Cons for half the price. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the best console version you can buy right now. With a 7-inch OLED display and a more rugged kickstand, it’s the perfect companion for gaming on the go. In a review of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, the tester said: The larger display is fantastic and playing in handheld mode is an absolute pleasure. The kickstand feels very sturdy and you never want to see the little toggle on the back of the original switch again.

Daisy Lester 13 July 2022 12:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/amazon-prime-day/prime-day-amazon-2022-best-deals-b2121289.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos