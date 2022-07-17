When is it too hot to work? Legal Rights Explained for British Roasts in the Heat





The UK is set to bake at least a week hotter, with temperatures soaring and the forecast for tropical nights.

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended the yellow warning for a heat wave that will cover most of England and Wales from Sunday until the end of Tuesday.

The sweltering heat is expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday next week, with temperatures in the mid-30s in the south.

Senior government officials met at a Cobra meeting to discuss plans for the first heatwave emergency to deal with the conditions.

Here’s what you need to know about your rights when working in hot weather.

When is it too hot to work legally?

Unfortunately, the idea that you may be asked to leave work once a certain temperature is reached is a myth in England.

According to the government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE), under the 1992 Workplace Regulations, employers are responsible for keeping conditions reasonable, but there are no stated temperature thresholds.

Here are the official instructions: In an office or similar environment, the temperature of the workplace should be moderate. There is no law that says you can’t operate at maximum operating temperature or too hot.

Employers also added that it is their responsibility to keep the temperature at a comfortable level and provide clean, fresh air.

Although there is no legal pressure for the boss to send the employee home if it is too hot, the government advises: Employees should talk to their employers if the workplace temperature is not comfortable.

HSE explains that the inability to establish a legally binding maximum temperature is due to the inherent high temperature conditions present in certain manufacturing roles.

Explain that, for example, the high temperatures found in glass factories or foundries make it impossible to provide meaningful figures at the top of the scale.

Even in these environments, you can work safely if you have the proper controls in place.

Factors other than air temperature – radiant temperature, humidity and wind speed – become more important, and the interaction between them becomes more complex as the temperature rises.

Trade unions have attempted to set guidelines for working temperatures, with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) lobbying for a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius or 27 degrees Celsius for those who do strenuous work.

Recommendations from Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers are cited for optimal working temperatures for various occupations.

13C Factory heavy work 16C Factory light work 18C Office and restaurant 20C

The TUC report for 2018 concludes: It should be emphasized that this is intended as an absolute maximum, not as an indication that normal indoor operation is permitted just below 30C.

However, even if the temperature is slightly lower than that, employers should still try to lower the temperature if the temperature exceeds 24C and workers feel uncomfortable.

More about the weather What is the weather forecast?

Temperatures are set to build over the weekend after temperatures drop slightly over the next few days, with temperatures reaching over 20 degrees and reaching 30 degrees on Sunday in some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures in central and southeast England could exceed 35 degrees Celsius, and could exceed 32 degrees Celsius more broadly within the area covered by the warning, with heat peaking on Monday and Tuesday.

Northern Ireland and Scotland can also see temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius.

It’s still possible that the record heat we saw in Cambridge in July 2019 could exceed 38.7C, but it seems a bit unlikely right now.

However, the Meteorological Agency said the focus is on prolonged sweltering heat both day and night.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said:

You’ll see tropical nights as you’re likely to see some areas, especially more urban areas in the south, stay above 20C.

Where a heat wave advisory has been issued, the temperature is hot during the day and it is likely to be warm at night, making it difficult to sleep.

It is not likely to become one night, and it is the result of an accumulation of uncomfortable nights that no one can enjoy.

The development of the South Sea over the weekend will cause the very high temperatures that are now forming on the continent to begin to spread north into England.

Further north, eastern Scotland can see temperatures exceeding 25C, well above the year-round average.

Deputy Meteorological Agency Deputy Director Dan Harris said: “With the exception of the western and northern islands of Scotland, the highest temperatures were much higher than average this week in almost anywhere in the UK.”

After recovering to somewhat cooler temperatures locally over the next few days, warmer weather is expected to rise steadily again this weekend, peaking early next week.

From Sunday to Monday, highs are likely to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, most likely in central and southeast England.

Elsewhere, maximums are typically between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. This has significant potential to cause widespread societal impacts that are followed by a yellow heatwave warning, with nighttime minimums not falling below 20C in many areas.

When will the storm end?

The Bureau of Meteorology expects temperatures to begin to drop gradually through next week.

Here’s our long-term forecast for July 18-27: At the beginning of this period, sunny and dry conditions will mostly prevail under the influence of high pressure, but occasional showers are possible from the northwest and northwest.

The northwestern tip has near-normal temperatures, while the rest of Scotland and Northern Ireland are warm or very warm. It is very hot or hot in England and Wales, and there is a possibility of exceptionally extreme heat in parts of central, southern and eastern England.

The South and Southwest will see occasional thunderstorms, but temperatures are expected to drop to average or slightly above average for most of the UK through next week. They appear more anxious later in the period.

What does storm warning mean?

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a rare advisory for extreme heatwaves with exceptionally high temperatures expected from Sunday.

The yellow warning is in effect from midnight Saturday to midnight Tuesday and covers most of England and half of Wales.

When a yellow heat wave warning is issued, the Meteorological Agency expects the following:

Not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, it has the potential to adversely affect health throughout the population, potentially leading to serious illness or life-threatening. Significant changes may be required in the way you work and in your daily life. Much more likely to happen. Increased risk of water safety accidents by visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UK Health Security Agency’s (UK Health Security Agency) Director of Extreme Situations and Health Protection, said: Most of us enjoy the hot weather, but it’s important to stay hydrated and seek shade as much as possible. UV rays are strongest between 11 am and 3 pm.

If you have vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors, make sure you know how to protect yourself from warm weather.

Government advice is that the 999 service should only be used in an emergency. If you need non-emergency health advice, call 111 for advice.

