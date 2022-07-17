These are the 10 healthiest communities in the United States: 2022 report





Living in a big city may offer better job opportunities or more weekend activities, but it may not be the healthiest choice you can make.

That’s according to a recent report by US News & World Report, which ranked America’s 500 healthiest counties in categories including population health, education, economic strength and public safety. Midwestern counties topped the list, taking five of the top 10 spots.

Neither the Northeast Coast nor the West Coast appear in the top 10: the top bicoastal qualifier, New Jersey’s Morris County, ranked No. 16.

Here are the top 10 from the report:

Los Alamos County, New MexicoFalls Church, VirginiaDouglas County, ColoradoMorgan County, UtahCarver County, MinnesotaSioux County, IowaOzaukee County, WisconsinHamilton County, IndianaBroomfield County, ColoradoDelaware County, Ohio

Los Alamos County, located northwest of Santa Fe, New Mexico, took the top spot for the third year in a row, earning a perfect score of 100 in the “housing” category, which assessed data on the affordability, capacity and quality of housing. The county also scored 94 on infrastructure and population health, which indicates, among other traits, strong access to care for physical and mental health.

US News & World Report also noted in 2020 that Los Alamos County excels in accessibility to healthy foods. The small county may weigh more than its weight: it has a population of just 18,976, according to the 2020 census.

Falls Church, a town just west of Arlington, Virginia and less than 10 miles from downtown Washington DC, snagged second place, earning perfect scores in both population health and education. The city’s public school system was ranked the best school district in Virginia in 2020 and 2021, according to Niche, an organization that provides in-depth reviews of every school and university in the United States.

In third place, Douglas County in Colorado, located just south of Denver, scored a perfect score in the economic health category, which considered data on employment, income and opportunity. The county’s unemployment rate in May was just 2.3%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Colorado’s other top 10, Broomfield County, also scored highly in economic health, as well as population health and infrastructure.

Notably, the first three counties on the list all directly border counties with larger cities and populations, Santa Fe, Washington D.C., and Denver, respectively, but none of the first three are home to those cities themselves.

The ranking assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents in the United States, comparing 10 different categories associated with community health: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure.

More than a dozen population health and wellness experts took part in an online survey to decide the weight of each category, ranking its importance in relation to community health. The overall score for each county was calculated by averaging the scores from the 10 categories.

Sign up now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter

Don’t miss:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/17/these-are-the-top-10-healthiest-communities-in-the-us-2022-report.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos