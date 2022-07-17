UK: Conservative leadership rivalry is turning into a transphobic scene





Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is leading a hopeful group, resigned last week following the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After a second round of voting among Conservative lawmakers earlier this month, Sunak took first place on a list of five strong candidates.

One of Sunak’s first policy promises after he announced his candidacy was to protect “women’s rights,” he wrote in a Twitter post. They tend to use clumsy, gender-neutral language to erase women.” According to this ally, the British tabloid Daily Mail, Sunak opposes trans women competing in women’s sports and “teaches about gender and gender issues in schools.” The alliance told the British tabloid The Daily Mail that it will demand more attention to the way it does.” North England leaned on cultural warfare issues during the pandemic to secure voters Even though polls suggest that culture war issues like transgender rights do not preempt the daily lives of the British public, many candidates have taken on the role of government and He took his stand in the debate over identity.

Over the past week, Conservative candidates have likely been asked “what a woman is” from a British journalist, bewildered by more traditional questions like the cost of a glass of milk. On Wednesday, Sunak’s biggest rival in the primary was once relatively unknown Deputy Secretary Penny Mordaunt asked if she would continue with culture war issues such as her transgender rights.

It was Margaret Thatcher (former British Prime Minister) who said “every prime minister needs a willie”, while Mordaunt referred to Thatcher’s agent William “Willie” Whitelaw. “There is no such thing as a woman like me,” she added. Mordaunt has spent a lot of time this week reflecting on her past support for transgender people. For example, she told the online newspaper Pink News in 2018 that “transgender women are women.” In her 10-part Twitter thread posted last Sunday, Mordaunt emphasized that trans women can be legally female, but “that doesn’t mean they’re biological women like me.” “I am biologically female. Even if I had a hysterectomy or a mastectomy, I am still a woman. And legally I am a woman,” she added.

Descriptions such as “biological woman” are considered libelous by transgender advocates, and gender-critical activists cannot change the gender they were assigned at birth, and the rights or privileges associated with it identify that gender.

Repeated misunderstandings of transgender people in the public sphere are not only detrimental to their well-being, but the suggestion that gender does not exist and that man is the sum total of the reproductive system is reductive, erasing the existence of trans and non-binaries, advocates say. But like a parrot in the largely sympathetic British press, these gender-critical views have helped limit efforts to expand transgender rights, activists say. This would include withdrawing efforts by the Conservative-led government to make it easier for transgender people and transgender people who could potentially be excluded from conversion therapy ban plans to change their gender identification without medical requirements.

Nancy Kelley, CEO of the LGBTQ human rights group Stonewall, said: “I can’t remember as an adult this focus on LGBTQ+ human rights action during the election or election of leaders.”

The British public is more tolerant than some politicians and the media admit, she said. “I think it’s part of a broader phenomenon we’re experiencing in the UK where we have a really progressive and positive public attitude towards lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people, transgender people, and in a generally negative way.” Kelley said.

‘Unusual and terrifying’

A study published in June by think tank More in Common found that “few British people spend much time thinking about gender identity issues.” In a focus group conversation, “Most Brits, even those who oppose transgender people using the gay space, find it a commonsense way to deal with locker room and toilet issues, to recognize people and treat each other with respect.”

Almost all focus group participants wrote, “I asked why aren’t there more unisex toilet options now? For many, this appears to be a viable solution to the single-gender space problem.”

Dominating public discourse is that the UK economy’s inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, the highest among the G7 developed countries, and is expected to rise above 11% later this year, despite a series of series. It’s possible. of interest rate hikes. Economists say the country is in its worst cost of living crisis in decades, leaving households with a choice between food and heating this winter with no real wage increases in over a decade.

“We are facing a serious cost of living crisis, we are facing a global climate emergency, there is a war in Ukraine… (and we are) dealing with the aftermath of Brexit. and candidates are expected to all declare that their views of the place of transgender people in society are too disproportionate and frightening,” Kelley said.

Transphobia may not be a viable strategy in the election, but it hasn’t deterred this year’s leadership hopefuls.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who finished third in the second round of voting, has voiced opposition to making it easier for trans people to change their gender identity in England and Wales. Her allies briefed about Mordaunt’s pro-trance record while she avoided culture war issues in her Thursday leadership speech. Behind Truss was former equality minister Kemi Badenoch, an ardent cultural warfare advocate who warned in 2020 that “teaching critical racial theories as facts would be against the law”. However, there is no evidence that she did so at school. Vice News reported this week that Badenoch has urged the country’s financial services regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to withdraw its policy on trans inclusion.

Badenoch’s spokesperson told CNN: “In response to FCA advice, as Equals Minister, Kemi wrote to the FCA about ways to comply with equality laws and improve women’s representation on a city bulletin.”

At Policy Exchange, a conservative think tank where Badenoch launched her leadership campaign on Tuesday, reporters noticed a handwritten sign scrawled in black ink with the words “Male” and “Female” taped to a gender-neutral bathroom door. I did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2022/07/17/uk/uk-conservative-leadership-trans-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos