



Here are the 5 most overvalued real estate markets in the United States, they could even see prices plunge 15% to 20% in the event of a recession

Years of soaring home prices have led 96% of the largest markets in the United States to overvalue real estate, according to new analysis from Moodys Analytics.

Most of the market now remains overvalued by around 25%.

That could lead to particularly steep declines if the United States falls into a recession, Moodys chief economist Mark Zandi warns in an interview with Fortune. In such a scenario, he predicts that domestic prices could fall by 5% on average, with overheated markets possibly falling by 15-20%.

Here are the five most at-risk US cities.

Don’t miss Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho has seen a huge increase in housing prices during the pandemic. The most expensive city in the country has become a hotspot for tech workers moving from expensive California cities after pandemic shutdowns. Now Boise is 73% overvalued, according to Moodys.

The city’s population grew by 3.3% from July 202 to July 2021, the sixth highest among all metropolitan areas in the United States.

The city was ranked #1 to live by livability in 2019, giving residents access to both wilderness and a safe and affordable city. This helped fuel the surge in young shoppers once the pandemic hit with increased remote working.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Things have heated up in Colorado Springs, where a new clause has been introduced to protect homebuyers. The clause prohibits price overshooting beyond a certain point as bidding wars continue to fuel the market.

The city has seen a 10-year increase in house prices, due in part to its proximity to Denver, but at a lower cost. The median home price reached $450,000 in April, a 14.5% increase from 2021.

Las Vegas, Nevada

As Las Vegas prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, there could be a slight shift ahead. The average cost of a home hit a new high in May at $482,000.

The story continues

However, home sales began to decline, down 8.8% year over year. The cost of a home in Las Vegas is now triple what it was just a decade ago, fueled by the last housing crash.

Phoenix, Arizona

The number of new residents continues to rise in Phoenix, and with fewer homes available, that means rising house prices.

Still, like Las Vegas, newly built homes as well as mortgage applications appear to be plummeting, possibly signaling a spike soon.

Phoenix was actually the leader in home price increases nationwide until recently. Still, there remains a healthy housing market that may take longer to slow compared to other cities.

Heart Dalene, Idaho

Idaho makes the list twice as the entire state sees more new residents, driving up prices.

Coeur D’Alene has seen an inventory boom during the pandemic, with inventory supply rising 112% year-over-year in May 2022. Buyers paid a 55.9% premium, according to Moodys . That’s compared to just 19.6% in 2019.

And although house prices have risen, it seems that Idaho is still a relatively affordable, and therefore desirable, place to live.

What to read next

Sign up for our MoneyWise newsletter to receive a constant stream of actionable ideas from the best companies on Wall Street.

The US is just days away from an absolute explosion in inflation here are 3 shockproof sectors to help protect your portfolio

There is always a bull market somewhere: the famous words of Jim Cramer suggest that you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds you can take advantage of today

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/5-most-overvalued-housing-markets-110000537.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos