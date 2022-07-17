United Arab Emirates arrest US lawyer from Khashoggis for money laundering | News from Jamal Khashoggi





The civil rights lawyer, who had represented the slain Saudi journalist, was arrested while transiting through Dubai airport, an official and a rights group said.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested a US citizen and civil rights lawyer who was formerly the lawyer for slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a US-based official and rights group.

A UAE government official confirmed to Reuters news agency on Saturday that Asim Ghafoor was arrested while transiting Dubai airport on July 14 following an in absentia conviction for money laundering. silver.

Earlier on Saturday, a US official said Washington was aware of the arrest but could not say whether President Joe Biden would raise the issue in bilateral talks with the UAE president on the sidelines of a Arab summit in Saudi Arabia.

There is no indication that it has anything to do with the Khashoggi issue, the US official said.

Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in 2018 at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in an operation that US intelligence says was approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). MBS denies any involvement.

Rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), of which Ghafoor is a board member, said in a statement on Friday that the Virginia-based civil rights lawyer was on his way to Istanbul to attend a family wedding when he was arrested.

Reopened case

The Emirati official told Reuters that the United Arab Emirates had granted the US Embassy’s request for a consular visit to Ghafoor. He added that since the original trial was held in absentia, Ghafoor is entitled to request a retrial.

A request has been received and granted, causing the case to be reopened, and relevant legal proceedings are ongoing, the official said.

DAWN quoted US consular officials as saying the lawyer was being held in a detention center in Abu Dhabi. The group also said Ghafoor was unaware of any legal action against him.

He said the conviction was obtained without due process and called for his immediate release.

Global rights groups say the UAE has jailed hundreds of activists, academics and lawyers in unfair trials on broad charges.

The UAE has dismissed the accusations as baseless, saying it is committed to human rights.

