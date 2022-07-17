UK heatwave: sweltering sun before red alert next week





British people urged to respect hot weather amid fears that thousands could die (Photo: Reuters; w8media; PA)

Heat of 31 degrees Celsius is expected today in the UK before extreme temperatures hit the UK on Monday and Tuesday.

Amber warnings for hot weather have already been in effect for virtually all of England, from the south coast to Hartlepool and across eastern Wales.

This is before a life-threatening red alert goes into effect for two days starting tomorrow, when unprecedented highs can exceed 40 degrees Celsius in central England. It is hotter than much of the Sahara Desert.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast dry, hot weather for Wales, the Midlands, southeast and southwest England ahead of record heat.

Meanwhile in the northwest, northeast of England and Scotland, cloudy days are expected with occasional showers and rain.

Highest temperatures in the northwest of England are expected to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the northeast and most of Scotland are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Cabinet Secretary Kit Malthouse has warned that transport services will be severely disrupted next week due to heat waves and urged people not to travel.

#The impact of the heatwave will be exacerbated by some uncomfortable and exceptionally warm nights.

Some locations may not drop below 20 degrees Celsius, which will be a tropical night. pic.twitter.com/4QynpQxHqB

Meteorological Agency (@metoffice) July 16, 2022

He presided over an emergency cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned that the lives of thousands could be at risk.

According to experts, it is estimated that around 2,500 people died in the heatwave in 2020.

Public services are also expected to be severely impacted.

Malthouse told the BBC: Obviously, transport companies are sending people a message that they should only travel on Mondays and Tuesdays if they really need it.

Services will be significantly affected. For example, heat affects the rails, so trains must run more slowly. There may be fewer services. People need to be prepared for chaos.

Unprecedented high expected early next week (Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration) Extreme pressure on National Health Insurance (NHS) expected (Photo: REX)

If they don’t have to travel, now might be the time to work from home.

He said he has taken steps to ensure hospitals and ambulances that could come under pressure are ready and that schools are issuing guidelines to keep them open.

Malthouse added: It’s important that we all continue to follow public health advice to stay healthy, drink plenty of water, take shade, and take simple precautions like checking out our vulnerable friends and neighbors.

Saturday kick kicked off the heatwave with highs of 29.1C at Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens in West London.

Public transport is expected to face sweltering heat and major delays as Britain urges people not to travel. (Photo: Nick Edwards) Crowds gathered on the beach in Broadstairs, Kent yesterday. (Photo: PA)

Warm weather has increased the demand for water in some areas. South East water claimed that people in Kent’s Challock and Molash confirmed they were running out of water due to persistent hot weather, and that demand for water increased significantly, putting significant pressure on its network.

The supplier’s statement said: “We are continuing our supply restoration work and will continue to do this overnight.

As a precaution, we were scheduled to open a bottled water station tomorrow morning at 8am at Challock Village Hall.

Meteorologists say there is an 80% chance that mercury will exceed the UK’s highest temperature set at 38.7C in Cambridge for 2019, and the current heatwave is expected to peak on Tuesday.

Russian military orders ‘intensification’ of shock and terror attacks on Ukraine

Hot temperatures are expected on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 37C in Peterborough and 36C in Milton Keynes, Norwich and Lincoln.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise by a few degrees to the mid-30s in most of England and Wales.

There is a 50% chance that the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius somewhere in England that day, following the A1 Corridor from London to Scotland through counties including Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and the Northeast.

Following the Met Offices’ first red alert for extreme heat waves that hit across the UK from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday, chief executive Penny Endersby said what people would do when climate change creates unprecedented conditions. He said it can be difficult to know what to expect. severe weather events.

See also: Weather

Here in England, she warns, we are used to treating the heat as an opportunity to go out and play in the sun. This is not that kind of weather.

A high air pollution warning was issued for London on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson after reports emerged that he was not attending the Cobra meeting and was planning a party instead.

The British have been busy buying fans and baggy clothes to keep them cool during the heat wave.

Retailer Toolstation said fan sales were up 641% last week compared to the previous week as merchants struggle to stay cool.

