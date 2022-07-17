Iranophobia: In the aftermath of Biden’s trip, Iran says the United States is fueling tension | New





A day after Joe Biden completed his first Middle East tour as president, Iran is accusing the United States of inciting regional tensions.

Tehran, Iran Iran has accused the United States of trying to incite tensions in the Middle East through Iranophobia, with the accusation coming a day after Joe Biden completed his first tour of the region as US President.

The United States is once again trying to create tensions and crises in the region by building on the failure of the policy of Iranophobia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Sunday. , in a press release.

The statement said the United States was the first country to deploy a nuclear bomb, constantly interfered with the affairs of other countries, launched armed conflicts and sold massive amounts of weapons in the region.

Referring to Washington’s continued support for Iran’s sworn enemy, Israel, Kanani said the United States was the main accomplice in the continued occupation of Palestinian lands, the regime’s daily crimes against Palestinians and apartheid.

The Iranian government’s comments came after Biden visited Israel and rival Saudi Arabia, his first trip as US president aimed at countering Iranian influence in the Middle East region.

At a summit in Jeddah that brought together six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, Biden promised Arab leaders that Washington would not pull out of the region .

We will not leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran, he said.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi promised a harsh and regrettable response if the United States and its allies make a mistake regarding Iran.

In joint statements released during Bidens’ visit to Israel as well as Jeddah, the focus was on US-led efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In its statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry renewed Tehran’s promise not to seek nuclear weapons and rejected the false accusations made by the United States as it turns a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear program for decades.

Israel is widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern power to possess dozens of nuclear weapons, but it refuses to declare them or allow international inspection.

The joint statement signed in Jeddah also focused on the growing threat posed by Iranian-developed unmanned aerial vehicles.

On Friday, Iran unveiled ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones.

Washington has accused Tehran of trying to sell armed drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. Iran denies this claim, saying it will do nothing to exacerbate the conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/17/iranophobia-day-after-biden-trip-iran-says-us-stoking-tension The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos