First photo of woman who brought Mo Farah to England on counterfeit visa





This is the first picture of the Nimco Farah woman at the center of the Mo Farah human trafficking allegation.

The 54-year-old told her family that she had brought the future running star to England on a forged visa, but did not forcibly treat him like a slave when she arrived in London.

7

First photographed Nimco Farah helped bring Olympic hero Mo to England.

7

Mo Farah has been an unbelievably multiple Olympic championCredit: AFP

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday via his son Ahmed, Nimco argued that the arrival of the young Mos changed plans at the last minute.

He said he was told she had three children on her visa.

So when her third child dropped out, she brought in Sir Mo, now 39. Instead, it meant that the then-nine-year-old future Olympic champion had arrived under a pseudonym.

Ahmed, 33, who spoke for the first time after Kyung Mo revealed it on a BBC program, said:

She was a young woman with two young children. She took the paper and said, “Bring this man.” she was forced

She was told that if you have only two children and three children on visa, they will not let you into the country.

My mother said that he took every risk to come with us and treated him like her own son to be blamed for this horrendous thing.

The real Mohammed Farah was left behind in East Africa, while the boy named after him went on to become one of the greatest British sportsmen of all time.

Nimco also told Ahmed that he had been told last week that Sir Mo, who revealed his real name was Hussein Abdi Kahin, had severe burns in the UK that required NHS treatment.

Ahmed said his mother had vowed to face charges involved in trafficking Mo Kyung from Djibouti to London in 1991 and making him a domestic slave.

The Met Police is investigating the allegations.

Ahmed added: She was living in Djibouti with my father, Mukhtar Farah, who had moved to London, and my husband arranged a UK visa so she could stay with him with my brother Wahib and me.

She said her father also arranged a visa for his eldest son from his first marriage, the real Mohammed Farah, who was then living in Nairobi, Kenya.

However, for reasons not fully explained, Mohammed was unable to join them on time for the flight, and plans were made to bring another child in instead.

7

This fake document helped Mo get into UKCredit: BBC.

7

Mo says his real name is Hussein Abdi KahinCredit: BBC

Nimco told Ahmed that her mother Aisha, who died in 2005, played a key role in pushing Hussein to become Sir Mo.

He lived with his uncle in Djibouti to escape the civil war in Somalia.

Ahmed added: She said that wasn’t her idea but she was told it was the best way to make sure we all passed passport control when we arrived at Heathrow Airport.

Their three children, Nimco and her husband Mukhtar, lived in a council apartment in Hounslow, West London.

After breaking up with Mukhtar in the mid-1990s, she moved to nearby Southall to raise sons Wahib, 35, Ahmed, 33, and Mahad, 27.

Until then, Kyung Mo had gone to live with another woman named Kinshi, whom he considered his aunt.

Nimcos English is limited, she told Ahmed, who was deported for knife crimes in 2016 and now works as a taxi driver in the Somaliland capital Hargeisa.

He revealed that he learned of the family secret when he was nine and that he is still in touch with the real Mohammed Farah, now 40, and is trying to start a new life in Europe.

‘She risked everything’

He said: My mom has no way of knowing what’s going on.

“She didn’t catch the child by the roadside and put him on the plane.

Hussein suffered burns on his arm, such as in boiling water. Grandma said, There are no good doctors here, so take this young man and get treatment.

No one said that you would become our slave and wash the dishes.

“I have very clear memories of my childhood. We were all told, ‘Go, clean the room, and do the chores as you would in any other house.

My mother treated me like her own son, and we always played together. I was nine years old when I found out he wasn’t my real brother.

Dad told me, not your brother, but your brother is in Kenya and he called me and greeted me. Can you imagine what that feels like?

It was a pity that the real hair didn’t grow much because it remained in Africa.

But at the same time I was always so proud of Hussein and considered him my brother. I thought the man who came to Mohammed made his family proud.

7

Ahmed grew up with Mo and treated him like a brother.Credit: Mirrorpix

In BBC One’s Real Mo Farah documentary, the Olympic athlete explained that he was four years old when his mother sent him away from Somaliland to avoid bombing after his father Abdi died in civil war.

Mo Kyung did not reveal her name on the BBC, but recalled boarding a plane with her two sons after being told that she would be staying with a woman reported as Nimko and relatives in Europe.

Upon arrival at Heathrow airport, he told the woman to present a visa with a photo of him, but not his name and to call himself Mohammed.

He claimed that the woman later forced her to do chores at their home in London, to become domestic slaves, and to prevent them from playing with other children.

Kyung Mo Kyung, who was knighted in 2017, said: “I knew all the contact information of my relatives, and as soon as we got to her house, the lady ripped it off and tore it right in front of me and put it in the trash. At that moment I knew I was in trouble.

Moh, who decided to continue using a pseudonym, said he escaped when he was sent to live with Mukhtar’s sister, Kinsi, in Hanworth, southwest London.

Sarah Rennie, a Morse tutor at Feltham Community College, told the BBC that she had come to school unattended, spoke very little English and was an emotionally and culturally marginalized child.

When young Mo confided about his former gym teacher, Alan Watkinson, he raised him to run in the country where he was adopted and helped him apply for British citizenship.

Sir Mo later pursued his mother and twin brother Hassan, also known as Aisha, in Somaliland, but fears they may have been sold into slavery by the family.

7

Mo is reunited with her mother, Aisha, who has been away in recent years.Credit: BBC

7

Mo with wife Tania is now Sir after Olympic successCredit: PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19223518/first-picture-mo-farah-trafficker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos