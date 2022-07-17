UK Heatwave: UK Health Minister Issues Amber Alert, Promising Overtime Hours for Ambulances During Extreme Heat | UK News





The new health minister says new measures are being implemented, including overtime hours for ambulance crews, as the UK faces its first national heatwave emergency.

Steve Barclay said additional support, including more call handlers, will be on Monday and Tuesday.

Across England, the Meteorological Office amber heat warning is now in effect Monday through Tuesday, extending to Wales and southern Scotland.

And temperatures are set to intensify on Monday and Tuesday as Britain’s first red alerts are issued for most of the UK, from London to Manchester to York.

Image: Many parts of England will be covered by a red heat warning on Monday and Tuesday. Photo: Meteorological Agency

Temperatures in London could soar to 40C (104F) on Tuesday as health officials warn of the risk of extreme heat.

“The clear message to the public is to take smart steps in terms of water, shade and cover that many people know,” Barclay said. “It’s the best way to relieve the heat.”

“We ask people to keep an eye on their neighbors and the vulnerable.

“We are also providing additional emergency assistance.”

Britons are being urged to “do the neighbourhood” to prepare for potentially record-breaking temperatures and identify those who may be more vulnerable.

Avoid sun and physical exertion between 11 am and 3 pm.

Drink plenty of water and avoid excess alcohol

Close the curtains in the room facing the sun

Do not leave anyone in a parked car. Check out the elderly and vulnerable neighbors.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Follow the instructions to make sure you can store your medicines and make sure your refrigerator, freezer and fans are working properly.

The dangers posed by rising temperatures were exposed when a body was found in Salford Quays on Saturday after Greater Manchester police received a report of a man in trouble in the water.

Meanwhile, in West Yorkshire, a search was underway after concerns were raised regarding a person who drowned in Ardsley Reservoir.

Barclay added: “We are taking further steps in terms of call handlers and vehicle support. [and] Extra time in the ambulance.

“Each ambulance trust has a well-developed contingency plan for extreme weather.

“We are also working with hospitals to take an ambulance to hospital takeover. We are also using the full capacity of the hospital to ensure that people can get to the ward on their own, rather than waiting longer than those who wait longer. .”

The government held an emergency COBRA meeting on Saturday after weather observers warned that potentially record temperatures could put lives at risk.

Cabinet Secretary Kit Malthouse, who chaired the meeting, urged people not to travel, saying the transport service will face “serious disruption” on Monday and Tuesday.

He added that guidelines are being issued to keep schools open.

READ MORE: Schools close and hospitals cancel appointments as Britain prepares for record temperatures How will it affect the UK?

Dr. Nikos Christidis, a climate attribution scientist at the National Weather Service, said Tuesday’s 40C forecast is a result of climate change.

“We hoped we didn’t get to this point, but for the first time ever we expected over 40 degrees Celsius in the UK,” he said.

“In a recent study we found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK is increasing and will continue to do so throughout the 20th century, with the most extreme temperatures expected to be observed in southeast England.”

