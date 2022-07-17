Iran accuses US of causing ‘crises’ in Middle East





Tehran (AFP) Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, the day after the end of a tour by US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia, rival of Iran and sworn enemy of Israel.

Washington “has once again resorted to the failed Iran-phobia policy, trying to create tensions and crises in the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement. a statement.

The comments come after Biden vowed on Saturday that the United States would not “tolerate efforts by one country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions and/or threats,” in a transparent reference to Iran.

Biden’s first visit to the Middle East came just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s July 19 visit to Tehran.

Biden, in a speech in the Saudi city of Jeddah at a summit that brought together the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, assured Arab leaders that Washington would stay fully committed to the Middle East.

“We’re not going to walk away and leave a vacuum for China or Russia or Iran to fill,” Biden said.

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement committed the leaders to “preserve regional security and stability”.

He also highlighted diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, including calling for enhanced joint deterrence capabilities “against the growing threat” posed by unmanned aerial vehicles – a likely reference to Tehran, which on Friday unveiled ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones.

Tehran, which denies having sought to build a nuclear bomb, denied comments made in Jeddah on Sunday.

“These false allegations are consistent with Washington’s seditious policy…in the region,” Kanani said.

Biden began his regional tour of Israel on Wednesday, before heading to the Palestinian Territories and then flying to Saudi Arabia.

In the Jewish state, Biden signed a security pact strengthening a common front against Iran, where the president pledged to use “all” American power to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Kanani said the pact was a “great sign of the deceit and hypocrisy” of the United States, as “they turn a blind eye to the Zionist (Israeli) regime as… the greatest holder of the arsenal of nuclear weapons in the region”.

Israel is widely believed to hold the only undeclared nuclear arsenal in the Middle East.

A landmark deal that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief was undermined in 2018 by the withdrawal of former US President Donald Trump, which led Iran to start reneging on its commitments.

Efforts to revive the deal have stalled since March.

AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220717-iran-accuses-us-of-provoking-middle-east-crises

