British government calls for change to better protect young people from loot boxes





The UK government has told the UK gaming industry that it will draft legislation if no action is taken against loot boxes.

As noted by colleagues at sister site GamesIndustry.biz, the government today told game publishers that the luxury of self-regulation will cease if they do not control the sale of loot boxes to children and young people who use them. “You are more likely to experience game-related harm with gambling, mental health, finances and problems”.

In June 2020, the UK government announced that it would initiate a request for evidence on loot boxes in response to a Digital, Cultural, Media and Sports (DCMS) investigation into immersive and addictive technologies, and began receiving public responses in September. I did.

After a lengthy investigation, DCMS now states that loot boxes should not be given to children without parental or guardian consent, and in the 90-page report, “If the company doesn’t bring in enough income, we won’t hesitate to consider legislation.” measures to keep them safe”.

Other recommendations include a better signal to players that loot chests are not essential to progression and do not “guarantee success”, and measures to limit the amount of purchases they can make over a set period of time. We also want a “generous refund policy” and the ability to track/view in-game spend.

The government also said it has launched a video game research framework to better understand the positive and negative impacts of games.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said, “We want to prevent children from indiscriminately spending online without parental consent, motivated by in-game purchases such as loot boxes.”

“Gaming companies and platforms need to do more to enforce controls and age restrictions to ensure that players are protected from the risk of gambling harm,” she added. “Kids need to play games safely and give parents and caregivers the peace of mind they need,” she said.

However, for now, the UK government has stopped enforcing laws to help achieve this.

This isn’t the first time a British government agency has requested evidence of a loot box. In January 2019, the DCMS Committee asked individuals and the general public to discuss their experiences as part of a preliminary study of the issue of gambling. And video game addiction. As a result of this evidence gathering, the DCMS Commission has recommended that the UK government regulate loot boxes under the Gambling Act, with all the additional rules and regulations accompanying it.

Earlier this month, Dutch political parties broadly supported a new attempt to block the sale of video game loot boxes in the Netherlands. There has also been pressure on loot boxes in Spain recently.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/uk-government-demands-changes-to-better-protect-young-people-from-loot-boxes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos