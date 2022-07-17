US should send more HIMARS to ‘help hasten end’ of Putin’s war: McFaul





Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has called on the United States to supply more weapons to Ukraine in order to quickly end the conflict with Russia.

McFaul shared a US Department of Defense report that highlighted Ukraine’s success with US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

“Great news! So why not provide more? Help hasten the end of Putin’s barbaric invasion,” McFaul captioned the report.

Good news! So why not offer more? Help hasten the end of Putin’s barbaric invasion! US-provided HIMARS effective in Ukraine https://t.co/JBIPQXtk6z

— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 15, 2022

The M142 HIMARS system allows the launch of several precision-guided rockets. Already, the United States had provided eight of the systems to Ukraine and last week promised to send four more, for a total of 12 systems.

A senior military official spoke at a Pentagon briefing on Friday and said the use of HIMARS is impacting Russia’s ability to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

“I think there’s been a significant impact on what’s happening on the front line,” the official said.

“If you think about the fact that the Ukrainians talked about a number of targets [they] hit…they spend a lot of time hitting targets like ammunition, supplies, other logistical supplies, command and control.

“And all of these things have a direct impact on the ability to conduct frontline operations.

“Although they don’t fire on the HIMARS, on the front line, they have a very, very significant effect on that.”

Military analyst Michael Kofman told the War on the Rocks podcast that if HIMARS enhances Ukrainian forces’ ability to target Russian logistics sites, he expects Moscow’s forces “to begin to adapt and change the way they operate to make them less efficient”.

He added that their effectiveness will also be limited by the amount of ammunition he can obtain for the systems. “No matter how many batteries Ukraine receives from HIMARS,” he said, “the ammunition production issue…will, I think, be a lasting bottleneck.”

On July 12, McFaul issued a similar statement calling on the United States to support Ukraine with more weapons.

The sooner we send more long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers into Ukraine, the sooner this horrible and barbaric Russian invasion of Ukraine will end.

— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 12, 2022

“The sooner we send more long-range artillery and multiple rocket launches into Ukraine, the sooner this horrible and barbaric Russian invasion of Ukraine will end.”

McFaul remained candid about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and warned of the wider danger it poses to the world.

“Ukrainians continue to fight and die for their sovereignty and democracy against an enemy that threatens not only Ukraine but also European security,” he wrote on Twitter on July 14.

Ukrainians continue to fight and die for their sovereignty and democracy against an enemy that threatens not only Ukraine but also European security. Please don’t forget them. #StandWithUkraine

— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 14, 2022

“Please don’t forget them. #StandWithUkraine.”

On June 30, at the NATO summit, President Joe Biden said the United States would provide an additional $800 million in arms and military aid to Ukraine, according to a Reuters report.

Biden added that the United States and its NATO allies are determined to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it won’t end with Russia winning over Ukraine. Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia,” Biden told a conference Press.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

A U.S. soldier inspects an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher vehicle, during the “African Lion” military exercise in the Grier Labouihi region of southeastern Morocco, June 9, 2021. The U.S. Department Defense said HIMARS user makes it harder for Russia to fight Ukraine on the front line. Getty/Fadek Senna

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/us-himars-send-more-weapons-ukraine-vladimir-putin-michael-mcfaul-russia-war-1725338 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos