UK Hot Weather: Heat 106F on HOURS – As Experts Discover Strange Jetstream Vortex | weather | News





The Meteorological Agency says the ‘weird setting’ will fragment the jet stream off the coast of Portugal, leaving rotating vortices and airflow from North Africa to the UK. A seemingly harmless but deadly meteorological phenomenon will soar towards the UK. A high pressure will build up and the intense heat will be concentrated.

Temperatures are rising steadily today and are likely to hit 41 degrees Celsius earlier in the week, triggering a national emergency.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Temperatures will start to rise in most of England and Wales on Sunday, and today is the first day the temperatures actually start to rise.

“The reason is that there is a jet stream, which has a fairly odd setup with a high ‘low cutoff’ of the atmosphere, which we call a ‘vortex’.

“It has been circulating across the Portuguese coast and has helped accumulate and concentrate heat throughout Spain and Portugal, and we’ve seen incredibly high temperatures.

“From Sunday to the beginning of this week, these whirlpools will begin to approach, and on Monday and Tuesday a column of very hot air will cover the UK.”

The vortex will suffocate Britain and force the air to the ground, joining forces with a massive high-pressure region that rapidly heats Britain.

It traps boiling air beneath a dome of heat, engulfing Britain, and raising the temperature rocket to 33 degrees Celsius today and will continue to rise steadily higher over the next 72 hours.

However, this unstable setting collapses in the middle of the week, leading to a sharp drop in temperature.

Mr McGivern said: “The widespread movement of high pressure across the UK causes a rise in temperature due to an effect called ‘settling’.

“The jet stream creates high pressure, allowing for dry, clear conditions and above-average temperatures.

“But we also have this whirlpool that has helped trap heat across the south of England.

“The heat will hit through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but this is a very unstable setup and we have changes on Wednesday.”

The latest weather models show that temperatures in South and Central England are hitting 30 to 33 degrees Celsius today, while the North is comfortably cool in the early teens and 20 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat starts early tomorrow with highs of 38C across the South and between 20C and 25C across Scotland before noon.

Temperatures will remain at an astonishing 38C at midnight and then rise to 41C on Tuesday.

A significant drop in temperatures will see highs of 17 degrees Celsius in most parts of the UK and 28 degrees in the southeast on Wednesday.

Health officials have warned that the extreme heat could kill thousands.

They urged people to refrain from going out in the heat and limit activity during the hottest days for the next two days.

The government held an emergency meeting with Cobra at the end of last week as the alert level was raised to level 4 ‘national emergency’.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Incidents and Health Protection at UK Health Security, said: “We are likely to reach record temperatures early next week and it is important for all of us to know how to stay healthy in the hot weather. .

“Make sure your vulnerable friends, family and neighbors know how to stay hydrated, stay cold and keep your home cool.”

Professor Penny Endersby, Chief Executive Officer of The Met Office, said:

“In this country, we are used to treating hot spells as an opportunity to play in the sun.

“It’s not like this weather.”

