The 10 Best American Companies for Career Growth, According to New Research





Some signs of a good workplace are obvious fair wages, friendly co-workers, low quit rates, but other “green flags” aren’t so clear.

Take professional development, for example, which can vary across industries, jobs, and experience levels.

Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often a top reason people leave their jobs: 63% of American workers who left their jobs in the last year cited a lack of job opportunities. advancement as one of the main reasons for leaving, according to a survey. from the Pew Research Center, which surveyed nearly 10,000 Americans in February 2022.

To determine which companies prioritize the professional development and success of their employees, the company review site Comparably identified the 100 best large companies in the United States to grow your career, using data from its platform.

Claiming the top spot was Boston Consulting Group, which has “built a culture of excellence,” Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparatively, told CNBC Make It. Nearly 95% of employees said they felt challenged at work, while 77% said they had a mentor.

Boston Consulting Group also scored highly on corporate culture and leadership. “They take the commitment to building a great culture very seriously, and that translates into how older employees think and feel about the company,” adds Nazar.

Here are the 10 best companies to grow your career in, according to Comparably:

Boston Consulting GroupAmazonRingCentralInsight GlobalMedalliaZipRecruiterAdobeSamsungSentinelOneQualtrics

The ranking is derived from employees who rated their company’s professional development opportunities on Comparison between June 2021 and June 2022, specifically answering questions about their employer’s mentoring opportunities, how they receive feedback and how they feel challenged at work, among other topics.

Companies needed a minimum of 75 employee ratings on Comparably’s website to be considered for the list, with additional weight given to companies that had higher participation from their employee base.

Professional development is “equally if not more important” than compensation in building a long and successful career, Nazar argues, and should be something job seekers should consider before accepting an offer.

“If you go to a company that’s really committed to recognizing, developing and nurturing talent over the course of a few years, you’ll be much further along in your career than a job that pays well but doesn’t offer that support. ” he explains. “You’re not just building your earning potential, you’re building your transferable skills and the roles you’re eligible for.”

Job seekers can gauge how a company invests in their employees’ career growth during an interview by asking about mentorship opportunities, benefits to support ongoing training or development, and rate of promotions. internal and hiring within the various teams.

“It’s important to understand what type of organization you’re joining and how many opportunities you’re going to have to grow there,” adds Nazar. “The availability of these resources, or lack thereof, can really impact your future success in a role.”

