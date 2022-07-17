The Met raised its forecasts as Britain prepares for a sweltering heat in record temperatures.





The UK Meteorological Agency has upgraded its heatwave forecast for the UK ahead, preparing for record temperatures expected to disrupt travel, hospitals, schools and workplaces.

Weather Service forecaster Becky Mitchell says there is now a 90% chance that the UK will set a temperature record this week and a 60% chance it will reach 40 degrees Celsius.

London and other parts of southeast England are on red alert for an exceptional heat wave on Monday and Tuesday, with highs expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius in some areas. The previous UK temperature record of 38.7C was set in Cambridge in 2019. Southern Scotland, including Dundee and Perth, is currently on a yellow alert.

Such high temperatures are common in other parts of the world, but the UK’s generally mild climate often means that infrastructure such as railways and buildings are not designed to withstand extreme heat.

Network Rail and Transport for London have warned of disruptions and asked passengers to travel only when necessary, as the heat could buck the rails.

There is no service on the main east coast between London Kings Cross and York and Leeds on Tuesday afternoons, only skeleton runs in the morning. Network Rail said the predicted temperature was much higher than the temperature at which our infrastructure was designed.

This hot weather also poses serious health risks, including heat stroke and heat stroke, and is associated with increased mortality.

A woman holds a fan while traveling on the London Underground: rail network warns of disruption due to risk of rail buckling in heat Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Cabinet Secretary Kit Malthouse will chair a meeting of the Government Cobra Emergency Committee on Monday to step up preparations for what has been declared a national emergency.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticized on Saturday after failing to attend a cobra meeting of ministers and officials to discuss the upcoming heatwave. Johnson stayed at the Checkers Country mansion ahead of a thank-you party for supporters on Sunday.

Senior government officials met on Sunday to discuss the potential impact of heat on the transportation system and the NHS.

Rail infrastructure operator Network Rail will impose speed limits in England and Wales on Mondays and Tuesdays between 12pm and 8pm. TfL also applies rate limiting to parts of the network to reduce service and latency.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said it’s up to employers whether Sunday employees work from home or not.

suggestion

However, Malthouse suggested that this might be recommended given the outage of service: [staff] No need to travel. It could be the moment you are working from home. The GMB union has urged the maximum temperature of indoor workplaces to be maintained at 25°C in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Health Minister Steve Barclay met with the ambulance chief on Saturday and said additional support for medical services would be available on Monday and Tuesday.

The NHS provider, representing the NHS’s leader, has already warned that staff levels will be impacted by coronavirus-related absenteeism, which could disrupt some planned care and add pressure to emergency care.

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said she’s been told that some operating rooms are getting too hot and need to be shut down. Also, these conditions make it difficult to keep key services running.

The Ministry of Education does not recommend closing schools. However, some school leaders said they were making a local decision to close early on Monday.

The Harris Federation of 51 academies said the school in the building where the heat was a problem closes at 1pm after serving lunch, but remains open for children who want to stay.

Steve Chalk, founder of the Oasis Academy chain, said all schools will remain open as schools are adapting to individual circumstances, but daycare centers are often warmer than schools.

