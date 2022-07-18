Britain halted due to heatwave





Britain is set to come to a standstill on Monday as news spreads that trains across the UK have been canceled and people should consider staying at home in the heat.

Comprehensive speed limits are imposed on all rail lines, and train operators and British highways warn people not to travel.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it would generally be safer for people to stay indoors if possible.

Some GP surgeries and operating rooms have already closed after hospital bosses warned that extreme weather would make it difficult to continue services. Job centers in areas with red heat warnings will also be closed.

Schools in several counties, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, have confirmed they will be closed for two days following the health warning. In some areas, temperatures could soar as high as 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while others have reduced their working hours, while the Meteorological Administration has warned.

The UK’s first red heat warning was issued across the UK from London to Manchester to York on Monday and Tuesday, and the UK’s Health and Safety Agency has issued a level 4 heat health warning, described as a national emergency.

Paramedic Tracy Nicholls warned that the scorching heat could kill people.

But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the country must be resilient enough to withstand the pressures posed by the heat, urging people to enjoy the sunshine as long as they take common-sense precautions.

David Davis, Senior Tory Back Ventures, said: Obviously, if you are at risk, young children or the elderly, or have other medical conditions, be careful and definitely use a hat, sunscreen and shade. But people exist in the Mediterranean and deal with it. So, using common sense, you can do the same.

Another senior Conservative MP said he thought the public health message was extremely inflated and intimidating at its worst.

