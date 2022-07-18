As Russia lacks drones, Iran plans to step in, US officials say





WASHINGTON The White House revelation last week that Russia is seeking hundreds of Iran’s armed and unarmed surveillance drones for use in the war in Ukraine reflects Moscow’s need to both fill a critical gap on battlefield and find a long-term supplier of crucial combat technology, according to U.S. intelligence, military and independent analysts.

Jake Sullivan, President Bidens’ national security adviser, gave few details about the intelligence assessment he disclosed to reporters last Monday, including whether the expeditions had begun. But other US officials said Iran was preparing to supply up to 300 remotely piloted planes and would begin training Russian troops in their use as early as this month.

Russia has exhausted most of its precision-guided weapons as well as many of the drones it used to help long-range artillery hit targets during its months-long bombardment of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the first batches of US truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers have destroyed more than two dozen Russian ammunition depots, air defense sites and command posts, according to two US officials, forcing Moscow to further counter the new advanced western weapons. urgent.

Enter Iran, a leading drone developer for decades.

Iran supplied drone technology to Hezbollah in Lebanon; the Houthi rebels in Yemen attacking Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates; and Shiite militias in Iraq, which have carried out strikes against Iraqi and American troops.

Russia is looking to an ally that has flown large numbers of drones in complex environments, said Samuel Bendett, a specialist in Russian drones and other weapons at CNA, a research and analysis organization in Arlington, Va. . While the Russians still have drones, they don’t have all the types they need.

Russia’s deal with Iran underscores the ever-increasing importance of drones in modern warfare, not only in insurgencies or counterterrorism operations, but also in classic conventional-type conflicts. In a contested battlefield like Ukraine where dueling artillery barrages are the deciding factors whether an offensive fails or succeeds, drones play a pivotal role.

A Russian delegation has visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in the past five weeks, on June 8 and July 5, to examine weaponized drones, Sullivan said in a statement. released by the White House and reported earlier by CNN. The Russians examined the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones, according to satellite images provided by the White House with the statement to The New York Times.

Ukraine had its own drone fleet before the war started and also used hundreds of drones supplied by the United States and other NATO countries, such as Turkey, to destroy hundreds of tanks and Russian armored personnel carriers, military officials said.

But analysts said Russian counter drones and electronic warfare equipment, including jamming devices, blunted the early success of American and Turkish drones.

A recent report by the Royal United Services Institute, a research organization in London, concluded that Ukraine needed more electronic warfare equipment to combat advanced Russian systems. Ukrainian surveillance drones, which help target Russian troops, only survive about a week before Russian defenses force them to crash or shoot them down, according to the report.

Ukraine and its supporters in Congress have been advocating for the United States and its allies to provide more and bigger drones that can carry more weapons and stay in the air longer, like the Gray Eagle aircraft. U.S. officials have shelved those proposals for now, fearing the Gray Eagles could be easy targets for Russian air defenses and could also be seen as an escalation by President Vladimir V. Putin.

Russia had its own formidable arsenal of drones entering the war, but the potential delivery of hundreds of armed and unarmed Iranian drones would help the Kremlin replenish a fleet that suffered heavy losses during the nearly five-month campaign. .

Russia lost dozens of reconnaissance drones to Ukrainian air defenses and to misguided attacks and jamming early in the conflict. Surveillance drones are essential to the fierce battle in which the war has taken hold. But Russia’s defense industry has struggled to build large-scale capable armed drones and other remote-controlled aircraft capable of hovering over targets for hours at a time, analysts said.

Since invading Ukraine in February, the Russian military has honed its use of drones in what has become primarily artillery warfare. Small unmanned aircraft have been a boon for quickly targeting Ukrainian forces and transmitting coordinates to Russia’s longer-range weapons, including howitzers and mortars.

Surely they are improving their skills, a Ukrainian army major named Kostyantyn, who declined to give his last name for security reasons, said this spring of the Russian military’s use of drones.

Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass, the swath of territory in the east of the country that has become the focus of Russia’s military campaign, said their artillery was almost immediately targeted by Russian counterfire, which they attribute in part to the use of drones.

Russian drones, primarily the Orlan-10, a small fixed-wing aircraft, as well as small commercially available quadcopters have dramatically changed the way Ukrainian forces move on the battlefield. They park their vehicles under trees or other shelters and must conceal artillery pieces to avoid detection by aerial surveillance.

But even with proper cover-up, pro-Russian media frequently publish videos of Ukrainian equipment being targeted and destroyed as a drone hovers overhead.

In recent weeks, however, Mr. Bendett and military analysts said, Russia’s advantage in drone wars has diminished. About 50 Orlan-10s were shot down by accidental Ukrainian or Russian fire or jamming, analysts said.

As a result, demand remains high for off-the-shelf consumer models and modified jam-resistant hobbyist drones. Both sides are using crowdfunding campaigns to replace lost equipment, analysts said.

Russia and Iran have given muted responses since Mr. Sullivan’s disclosure.

Kremlins spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov declined on Wednesday to say whether Moscow was considering buying Iranian drones. He said Mr Putin did not plan to discuss the issue during his planned trip to Tehran this week.

Western analysts and even some Russians say the Kremlin has seen the value of drones in various conflicts around the world for years, including in Syria. And yet, Russia was not ready for the intense needs of Ukraine.

Yuri Borisov, who until last week was Russia’s deputy prime minister, said in an interview with a Russian news agency last month that the Russian military should have deployed drones to combat zones more agressive.

I think we got into the serious introduction of unmanned vehicles late, that’s the goal, Borisov told the RBC organization.

The United States has seen no indication that Iran has transferred drones to Russia, a senior military official said Friday during a Pentagon briefing. But US officials and analysts said Moscow’s apparent deal with Iran was a major role reversal for one of the world’s biggest arms suppliers.

Russia has a history of selling military hardware to countries like Iran, not the other way around, said PW Singer, a New America strategist in Washington who has written extensively on drones.

Iran has released carefully worded comments about its military cooperation with Russia that some Iranian media have interpreted as confirmation of a drone deal.

On Tuesday, Nasser Kanani, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, told reporters that military cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation on new technologies predates the war in Ukraine and has not seen any significant change lately.

It’s unclear exactly what types of drones Russia might be seeking from Iran, although satellite images released by the White House offer strong clues.

In recent years, Iran and its proxies have launched a number of attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria with armed drones that US officials say were designed and produced in the country. On October 20, Iran launched five so-called suicide drones at the US base in Al Tanf in southern Syria, although only two exploded on impact as intended.

The Pentagon hasn’t invested heavily in suicide drones, which can be small enough to fit in a backpack, but it has purchased a short-range version called Switchblade.

Mr. Biden authorized the transfer of 100 Switchblade drones from Pentagon inventory to Ukraine in March, and 120 drones called Phoenix Ghost that officials said were similar to the Switchblade in April. In May, the Pentagon announced that it had committed 700 Switchblade drones to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration.

Farnaz Fassihi contributed reporting from New York and Natalia Yermak from Lviv, Ukraine.

