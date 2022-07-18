New aerospace innovations for UK growth and blue skies, supported by 273 million people





Solar powered aircraft and NHS therapeutic drones are among the latest innovations supported by 273 million government and industry funding. The announcement of a package that will help the UK aerospace sector seize jobs and growth opportunities in the global green flight revolution and other emerging sectors such as drone technology kicks off on the first day. At the Farnborough International Airshow, where the Minister of Business will give his keynote address today.

An additional 155 million government-industry funds will be shared through the Future Flight Challenge to projects focused on developing air transport systems and implementing new vehicle technologies. The project could create more than 8,800 jobs and will use electric drones to investigate risks and use electric drones to distribute medical treatments across Scotland, including cancer patients, making highways safer and reducing travel times. You can.

The business minister will also announce that up to $12 million will be available through the Regulators Pioneer Fund to support initiatives that can unlock future industries through regulation, from flying cars to vaccine-carrying drones. Finally, the Drone Ambition Statement will be released today, outlining how governments and industry can work together to harness drones that will bring potential $45 billion in benefits to the economy by 2030.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The resumption of the Farnborough International Airshow after four years is a clear example of a recovery in the aerospace and aviation sector. Today’s support package will further accelerate this recovery and help the sector seize the tremendous growth opportunities that exist as the world transitions to a cleaner form of flight.

With funding for the latest green technologies like solar and hydrogen powered aircraft and setting our vision for the fast-growing commercial drone market, we are once again placing the aerospace sector directly at the center of our job delivery initiatives. Grow your economy.

The winners of the 31 Aerospace Technology Institute Program competitions supported by 155 million government-industry funding are:

High-density aerospace solar power led by Microlink Devices UK – 6.7 million to gain high-volume, highly automated manufacturing capacity from UK solar cells for use in electric aircraft; Yasa-led UToPEA – 11.1 million people to transfer knowledge of the high-power, high-torque electric motors and power electronics used in Formula One to the urban air mobility (air taxi) market; Led by Airbus 19.9 million people, X-WING ALPHA has developed an ultra-wide wing that offers significant performance benefits through weight reduction. NGC3, led by Crompton Technology Group – 5.3 million people develop weight reduction components aimed at facilitating carbon composite wings.

The Future Flight Challenge, led by UK Research and Innovation, will feature 17 projects sharing 155 million dollars to develop and demonstrate integrated air systems and new vehicle technologies. The project will be delivered safely and effectively in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Administration. These include:

Orkney and Bedford based Project HEART – 10 million people across the UK to explore using hydrogen or electricity powered aircraft to open greener local connections; Open Skies Cornwall – 2.4 million people have partnered with Royal Mail and NHS Kernow to use drones to provide regular and reliable delivery of mail and medical supplies to the Isle of Scilly residents. Scotland-based CAELUS 2 – 10.1 million people and Skyway, Reading-based to use electric drones to support distribution of medical products and pharmaceuticals across Scotland – 12.9 million people use drones to support the distribution of medical products and pharmaceuticals across Scotland Reduce the need for costly transportation system shutdowns and improve delivery times by inspecting facilities quickly and efficiently.

A new 12 million will be raised through the Regulators Pioneer Fund to support bold initiatives by regulators and local authorities to help the UK’s regulatory environment keep pace with cutting-edge innovation. Up to 1 million bids per project will start on July 21st.

Previous funds supported the development of the world’s first framework for projects that lift regulatory barriers to flying taxis and crash-resistant containers that drones can use to transport sensitive items such as vaccines.

Transport Minister Robert Court said:

The steps we’re taking today will help make aviation world-leading and future-proof, helping it meet its ambitious climate change goals and increase advanced career opportunities.

Integrating drones into transportation systems will play a huge role in better connecting communities, from providing potentially critical NHS care in isolated communities to capturing high-quality aerial imaging for rescue teams.

The Drone Ambition Statement was created in collaboration with the Drone Industry Action Group, which outlines how the UK will support the development of drone technology and create a business environment that can provide 650,000 jobs in the sector by 2030. This will be achieved through government investment. The Future Flight Challenge, effective regulation, and consulting to improve public communication and to make 5G connected drones commercially available to highlight the potential benefits of commercial drones, is just what it is today.

The ATI program and the Future Flight Challenge are key components of the Government Jet Zero Policy, which includes a Jet Zero Committee established to convene government, industry and academia, co-chaired by the Minister of Business and the Minister of Transportation. The final Jet Zero strategy will be published this summer.

The government will also work with industry through an aerospace growth partnership launching tomorrow, a new strategy, Destination Net Zero, to transform the sector into a greener form of aviation.

Note to editors

The ATI program is a joint investment between government and industry. Its purpose is to maintain and grow the UK’s competitive position in the civil aerospace sector by competitively providing funding for UK research and technological development. It is open to UK companies of all sizes to fund research. Along with our key strategic programs, we will also operate two funding streams aimed at providing tailored support and mentoring to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Spending Review 2021 increased government funding for the ATI program to $685 million.

Estimates of added value to the economy and jobs provided by ATI are published by ATI, not by the government.

The Future Flight Challenge is investing up to $125 million to advance electric and autonomous flight technologies to develop greener methods of flight, such as pure electric aircraft and drone deliveries. The investment is in line with the industry’s $175 million. The challenge aims to create new air travel and capabilities by combining technologies of electrification, air systems and autonomy.

The Drone Ambition Statement outlines the key components of delivering a successful sector:

The future of government flight planning and the Future Flight Challenge of aviation industry groups developing routes for new uses and users of aviation and airspace, investing in and demonstrating new operating models, and developing new frameworks for drone capabilities to thrive Funding the UK to support and build the best UK drone technology, including: Implementation of sector-specific technology and CPD programs to support effective end-user drone adoption and integration. Drone Industry Action Group to support drone innovators with ambitions to start and grow their businesses in the UK, and to support collaboration between government and the drone community. convene. Broad regulatory support to enable day-to-day drone operations, including resource-rich CAA and renewed airspace modernization strategies, Ofcom to provide robust drone communications and connectivity aimed at enabling commercial 4G and timely 5G Active public relations and communication highlighting the positive uses and benefits of consulting commercial drones.

