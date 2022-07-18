Nobody’s coming to save us: Florida Democrats struggle ahead of August primary





Nobody’s coming to save us, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa), the new House Democratic leader, said during a Saturday morning session held by black Florida Democrats.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, said emphatically in an interview that Democrats would be cut off from domestic donors if her rival, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) won the primary. Crist, who served one term as governor while a Republican, narrowly lost to the then-governor. Rick Scott in 2014. Most polls show Crist beating Fried heading into the Aug. 23 primary.

I think the cavalry will be there, Fried said in an interview. Let me paint this picture. They won’t be here with Charlie. It is without a doubt. They won’t be there if Charlie is the candidate. They don’t think there’s a chance of a fight.

Joshua Karp, senior adviser for the Crists campaign, responded that Fried turned to fiction to distract from their failing campaign. The fact is, over 100 elected Florida leaders have endorsed Charlie because they know the polls prove he’s our best candidate to beat Ron DeSantis.

Still, registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in Florida by nearly 200,000 after tracking them for years. Republicans control the Governors Mansion, the Florida House and Senate, and many local governments. Democrats face a sizable fundraising deficit and President Joe Bidens in the state is lackluster at best, especially as he lost Florida by 3 points to former President Donald Trump.

Various Democrats said at the three-day Leadership Blue conference that they see openings that can be used to overcome Republican advantages. They see their best hope for a statewide victory in Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio and has beaten him in fundraising in successive quarters. , although it trails in most polls.

Representative Val Demings speaks at a Starbucks store, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami Springs. Fla. The store recently unionized. | Marta Lavandier/AP Photo

But party leaders also say voters are alarmed by the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down abortion rights and are upset by Republican resistance to the fight against gun violence. They argue that some Republicans were discouraged by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left several dead and made negative headlines in recent weeks as the Jan. 6 committee holds hearings that reveal damning details about Trump. and several Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

It’s not very good, let’s just take our best shot, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz said in an interview. It is a real conviction to win.

Diaz, however, claimed Florida would get help this fall as it seeks to deny DeSantis a second term and unseat Rubio. Diaz confirmed that the party recently received a $1 million contribution from former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, which is still a far cry from the tens of millions he poured into Florida to try to defeat Trump there. barely two years old.

There is no doubt that we will have national money, Diaz said.

Diaz mentioned, as he has in previous interviews, that DeSantis only won his first election against former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by just over 30,000 votes. He has drawn up a detailed plan to build voter awareness and register Democrats.

But DeSantis has become a GOP superstar, fueled by his handling of the pandemic and his rejection of critical race theory on gender identity, has Democrats on the defensive.

That advantage will be on full display next weekend when Florida Republicans host a big fundraiser and meet at a fancy casino and hotel owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The event, which will include remarks from DeSantis, will also feature radio personality Mark Levin and conservative commentator Dave Rubin.

Julia Friedland, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, mocked the Democratic encounter.

We’re glad the incompetent Democrats in Florida are taking some much-needed time to work on themselves, Friedland said.

But Democrats say in addition to gun violence and abortion rights, they can hammer DeSantis on the state’s growing affordability crisis due to rising rents and a lack of affordable housing. . It was a theme repeated again and again by several Democrats at the Tampa event.

Adam Hattersley, the Democratic candidate running against Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, said he’s sticking to wallet issues in his race, including blaming Republicans for the current insurance crisis. property in the state.

Crist insisted that DeSantis focus on bigger goals, the Republican governor is considered one of the best candidates for 2024, which left him vulnerable as he exerted no energy on Floridians’ financial difficulties . A Democratic consultant echoed that message, saying it was a real painful moment in politics.

Driskell made the same point, saying that for Democrats to beat DeSantis, they need to put the state’s problems at his feet, just like Republicans consistently slam Biden on inflation and gas prices.

You don’t have to go into a dissertation, Driskell said. Democrats like to try to explain things. If people ask you why it costs too much in rent, blame DeSantis. We can also play this game.

