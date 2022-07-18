US mortgage rates jump on US inflation numbers





During the week ending July 15, mortgage rates rebounded after a two-week decline.

30-year fixed rates jumped 21bps, partially reversing a 40bp drop from the previous week to end the week at 5.51%.

Year over year, 30-year fixed rates have risen 263 basis points and 57 basis points since peaking in November 2018 at 4.94%.

Economic data of the week

Inflation figures in the United States contributed to the rise in mortgage rates. In June, the annual rate of inflation in the United States accelerated from 8.6% to 9.1%. Economists had forecast a rate of 8.8%.

Renewed inflationary pressures, along with nonfarm payrolls numbers, led to talk of a 100 basis point rate hike later in the month.

However, fears of an economic recession limited the rise in mortgage rates which failed to reverse the losses of the previous week.

Freddie Mac Pricing

Average weekly rates for new mortgages, as of July 15, 2022, were quoted by Freddie Mac as:

According to Freddie Mac,

Mortgage volatility persisted as economic growth slowed due to fiscal and monetary policy.

With rates at their highest levels in more than a decade, house prices at elevated levels and inflation hitting consumers, affordability remained the top issue for homebuyers.

Mortgage Bankers Association Rates

For the week ending July 8, 2022, the rates were:

Fixed 30-year average interest rates with compliant loan balances remained unchanged at 5.74%. Points increased from 0.65 to 0.59 (origination fee included) for 80% LTV loans.

Average FHA-backed 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell from 5.60% to 5.49%. Points increased from 0.89 to 1.08 (including origination fees) for 80% LTV loans.

The 30-year average rates for jumbo loan balances fell from 5.28% to 5.25%. Points decreased from 0.44 to 0.38 (including origination fees) for loans at 80% LTV.

The story continues

Weekly figures released by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed the Composite Market Index, a measure of mortgage application volume, fell 1.7% in the week ending July 8. The index fell 5.4% the previous week.

The refinancing index rose 2% and was 80% lower than the same week a year ago. Over the previous week, the index slipped 8%.

The refinancing share of the mortgage business rose from 29.6% to 30.8%. The previous week, the refinancing share fell from 30.3% to 29.6%.

According to the MBA,

While mortgage rates were relatively stable, applications fell for a second straight week.

High mortgage rates and a weaker economic outlook weighed on demand.

The average size of purchase loans was down, weighed by the prospect of slower home price growth and weaker buying activity at the top end of the market.

For the coming week

It’s a quiet week ahead on the US economic calendar. Housing sector figures are expected to be released in the first half of the week. Weak housing data could weigh on mortgage rates as markets have little else to consider.

On the monetary policy front, the Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday to shelve monetary policy talks until July’s policy decision.

This article originally appeared on FX Empire

