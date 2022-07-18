Ex-Vaccine Tsar Says Britain Missed Opportunity to Prepare for Future Epidemics | Vaccines and Immunizations





A former vaccine tsar said the UK had missed an opportunity to prepare for future epidemics.

Dame Kate Bingham, managing partner at SV Health Investors, a life sciences venture capital firm, has played a key role in immunizing the UK against COVID-19. Between May and December 2020, as head of the UK Vaccine Task Force, she led a team to secure millions of doses by convincing the government to support a broad portfolio of potential zaps.

In an interview with The Guardian on the anniversary of the lifting of the legal Covid restrictions, Bingham led the task force, praising the government’s speedy decision-making and Boris Johnson’s willingness to put money ahead of time for vaccines.

However, she said since then, she has missed opportunities, including failing to bring scientific and commercial expertise into government and building capacity for mass antibody manufacturing in the UK.

Antibodies are proteins produced by the body to fight infections. Production can be triggered by vaccination, but this is not always the case in immunosuppressed patients. As a result, one way to protect people with weakened immune systems is to give them lab-made antibodies.

Among these manufacturing-dependent treatments, Evusheld, AstraZenecas, are a combination of two long-acting antibodies that help prevent Covid infection in immunocompromised people who cannot be vaccinated. The UK, which has around 500,000 immunocompromised patients, has been approved for use by pharmaceutical and health care product regulators, but has not yet ordered this treatment.

The Vaccine Task Force 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy report noted that the ability to produce large quantities of antibodies is critical for future pandemic preparedness.

Bingham requires bioprocessors with a capacity of up to 20,000 liters for high-volume manufacturing of the antibody, which can also be used for other biological products, including vaccines, and is exported by the UK.

out of the way [capacity]. So all of our biologics are being imported, she said. She added that the reason for the situation is simple. She just said there was a lack of government needs.

Bingham also addressed the government’s need for scientific and commercial expertise, noting that a recent advertisement for the new head of the Covid-19 vaccine department within the UK Health Security Agency did not mention industry experience, scientific background. suggested that no lessons were learned about it. or drug discovery, development, manufacturing, or regulatory experience.

It’s just a story about some kind of management ability. So, I think, Bingham said, officials are going back to plan A where they control everything.

[That is] The reason the antivirus task force was first created was because there was no such technology.

Bingham added that he will not return to his previous role if another epidemic occurs.

The answer is no. Because they had to hire someone in-house to handle it, she said. They should not try to get people from outside to come in and get help.

Bingham, best known for his role in securing a range of coronavirus vaccines for the UK, said it’s surprising that so many vaccines have been found to be effective.

She said she absolutely expected a high failure rate. When it started in May 2020 [the experts] They said they think the vaccine in the hospital has a 15% chance of success. And for vaccines that have not yet entered the clinic, less than 10%.

In the end, the task force decided to support seven vaccines based on different technologies, six of which were approved for use by the UK MHRA.

Bingham said the reason it was good in the beginning was because we started working with the NHS team in July 2020. So even if we don’t know exactly which vaccine will work, which vaccine will be the first or something like that,[virus] and mRNA [vaccines] was a strong leader. so we could say [the NHS] Then you will need a freezer that needs a very nice freezer and a very bad freezer. [in terms of storage demands].

However, Bingham said he was surprised that the Novavax jab is not available in the UK despite approval for use.

Unlike other Covid vaccines, Novavax jab is a protein subunit vaccine, an older type of technology used in vaccines against hepatitis B and many other diseases. This is a concern for vaccines based on more modern technologies.

Bingham also raised the need for new Covid jabs. Current vaccines provide good protection against serious consequences, but protection against infection is much lower given the long Covid impact, among other factors.

With some data suggesting that Omicron-only vaccines offer little advantage over current zaps, Bingham adds that vaccines that address multiple mutations are needed, and that it is also important to move away from needle-based vaccines because of cost. Patches, sprays, pills, implants, whatever it is, we have to go there, she said.

However, while Britain’s vaccine program is generally considered successful, it has met with protests worldwide, with many countries struggling to access jabs, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to the Vaccine Task Force 2020 report, one of the Task Force goals was to prepare for the international distribution of the vaccine so that the benefits of UK leadership and investment in this area can be widely shared.

Bingham defended the task force’s work, stating that the global distribution of the vaccine was not well done.

It was a political decision, she said. It was clear that my time had passed anyway, but all we could do was ship any surpluses, if any.

Bingham added that the UK was trying to help other countries by providing filling and finishing services and sharing contacts, adding that the UK’s data would have been used to register coronavirus vaccines around the world.

The fact that we were clearly looking to get a vaccine for the UK is not what we are trying to do and prevent others from doing it, she said.

