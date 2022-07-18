UK government says gaming industry should face legislation if no action is taken on loot boxes





The UK government says the gaming industry needs to do more to protect vulnerable players from loot boxes and won’t hesitate to consider legislation if the company doesn’t do enough to keep players safe.

Players who purchase loot boxes may be more likely to experience problems with gambling, mental health, finances and gaming, according to a request for evidence for 2020 loot boxes initiated by the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sports department. It has been found that children and adolescents may also be at a higher risk.

On Sunday, the government urged children and youth to not be able to purchase loot boxes without parental or guardian approval.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said in a statement: “We want to prevent children from overspending online without parental consent, motivated by in-game purchases like loot boxes.”

“Gaming companies and platforms need to do more to enforce controls and age restrictions to ensure that players are protected from the risk of gambling harm. Kids need to play games safely and give parents and caregivers the peace of mind they need.”

Dorries emphasized that he expects the company to do more to prevent children from making purchases without parental consent, but has not taken any official steps to tighten restrictions on digital purchases.

The digital, cultural, media and sports departments said they plan to form a working group of gaming companies, platforms and regulators to develop “industry-led measures to protect players and reduce risk of harm.”

A few examples of this include parental controls, a feature already supported by all three major platform holders.

Protectors said they should support a small number of players who are at a greater risk of being harmed and spending excessively large amounts on loot boxes.

The CEO of the trading group Ukie, Dr. Jo Twist OBE said: As a responsible industry, we’ve been working to find additional ways to help players and parents develop parental controls and build awareness on our existing work.

We look forward to working closely with governments and other organizations in working groups and video game research frameworks.

Despite requests from players and parents and examples from some European countries, the UK government does not appear to have any plans to legislate on the matter yet.

In July 2020, following the government’s repeated call for action, the Senate recommended that the UK government take immediate action to bring loot boxes within the scope of gambling laws and regulations.

A nonpartisan group of Dutch politicians recently launched a plan to outlaw random in-game purchases. The bill, which is still going through the Senate, will see the Netherlands follow Belgium’s loot box ban.

In April 2018, the Belgian Gaming Commission discovered that loot boxes, such as those sold for real money, in FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode were gambling.

As a result, the game either removes loot boxes from Belgium or doesn’t sell them at all. For example, EA has announced that it will no longer sell FIFA Points in Belgium in 2019.

Last month, 20 consumer groups from 18 European countries launched a joint action asking authorities to pass regulations on loot boxes.

