Reviews | In the Middle East, Bidens’ policy clashes with American principles





Comment this story

Comment

President Biden has returned from his four-day trip to the Middle East, during which he stopped in Israel and, much more controversially, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The trip was an effort to cement US relations with traditional allies in the region, in hopes of avoiding the growing influence of Russia, China and Iran. But Mr. Bidens’ mission has inevitably come up against his past promises to put the Riyadh regime at bay, due to his fomenting war in Yemen and his deplorable human rights record. That record includes the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Post contributor, for which US intelligence directly blames Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS.

Mr Bidens’ face-to-face with MBS preceded by a cordial and misguided televised thump gave much-coveted legitimacy to the crown prince. On a visit calculated to secure increased Saudi oil supplies, this moment crystallized the trade-damaging appearance of American principles of human rights, in fact the legitimate aspirations of the Saudi people for a greater great freedom to help solve the president’s domestic political problems caused by expensive gasoline.

Read this editorial in Arabic.

We have long argued that doing business with Arab dictators is counterproductive, even though Mr. Biden is not the first president to try. The test of such diplomacy must be what the United States earns in return and how much truth about human rights it speaks in the process. In that sense, Mr. Biden deserves some credit for holding a press conference in Saudi Arabia during which he called the killing of Khashoggis outrageous and noted that he had told MBS he was probably holding it. for responsible. (MBS, for his part, admitted no wrongdoing, according to Mr. Biden. Saudi officials later publicly disputed Mr. Bidens’ version of the conversation.)

For the most part, however, Mr. Biden gave more than he got. He made no broader criticism of Saudi Arabia’s repressive policies in public; there was no release of political prisoners or clemency for other opponents of the regime, including dual US citizens who were denied freedom of travel. Instead, Mr. Biden touted an already existing truce in Yemen and modest steps toward better relations with Israel. He appeared to invite deeper US-Saudi ties by announcing a new project to test US 5G technology in the kingdom.

And when it was all over, MBS had made no public commitment to pump more oil. The Saudis are being counted on to influence an OPEC cartel meeting next month to put a few hundred thousand more barrels on the market, likely with a modest impact on US gas prices.

Mr Biden also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, a dictator who has imprisoned thousands of political opponents. After this photo op, the White House issued a statement supporting Egypt’s funding requests from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund and promising only constructive dialogue on human rights.

A presidency that began with bold rhetoric about a new approach to the Arab world centered on human rights has reverted to a policy no less lenient toward dictators than those of previous administrations, including that of President Donald Trump. It was a low moment for Mr. Biden, and a moment he won’t experience anytime soon.

The Messages view | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the opinions of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Editorial Board Members and Focus Areas: Karen Tumulty, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Ruth Marcus, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Jo-Ann Armao, Associate Editorial Page Editor (Education, DC Affairs); Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, environment, health).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/07/17/middle-east-bidens-policy-bumps-into-us-principles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos